High School Basketball Pairings, Scores

2022 Boys Basketball State Tournament Pairings

All games at University of Dayton Arena.

Home Team Listed First

Division III

No. 4 Columbus Africentric (23-5) vs. No. 2 Ottawa-Glandorf (24-2), Friday, 10:45 a.m.

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (16-9) vs. No. 9 Cincinnati Taft (17-8), Friday, 2 p.m.

Championship game, Sunday, 10:45 a.m.

Division II

No. 2 Kettering Archbishop Alter (25-2) vs. No. 1 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (23-4), Friday, 5:15 p.m.

No. 8 Waverly (23-4) vs. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (22-5), Friday, 8:30 p.m.

Championship game, Sunday, 2 p.m.

Division IV

No. 3 Richmond Heights (23-4) vs. No. 10 Berlin Hiland (23-4), Saturday, 10:45 a.m.

No. 5 New Madison Tri-Village (25-3) vs. No. 3 Antwerp (28-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.

Championship game, Sunday, 5:15 p.m.

Division I

No. 5 Pickerington Central (24-2) vs. Lakewood St. Edward (21-5), Saturday, 5:15 p.m.

No. 1 Centerville (26-0) vs. Cleveland St. Ignatius (17-11), Saturday, 8:30 p.m.

Championship game, Sunday, 8:30 p.m.

———

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

OHSAA Regional Final

Division I

Cle. St. Ignatius 74, Lima Sr. 58

Lakewood St. Edward 63, Akr. Hoban 46

Division II

Gates Mills Gilmour 62, St. Marys Memorial 35

Kettering Alter 62, Cin. Woodward 49

STVM 61, Louisville 21

Waverly 46, Heath 45, OT

Division III

Cols. Africentric 61, Sugarcreek Garaway 48

Ottawa-Glandorf 51, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 44

___

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Saturday, March 12

OHSAA State Championship

Division II

Kettering Alter 54, Thornville Sheridan 38

Division III

Cin. Purcell Marian 62, Worthington Christian 38

Division IV

Waterford 35, New Knoxville 26

Division I

Reynoldsburg 63, Mason 56