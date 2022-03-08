3 Blue Lions, 3 Panthers honored by sports writers

Six high school basketball players from Fayette County have received recognition from the sports writers in the Southeast District.

Those honored from Washington High School are senior Reico Colter, junior Tanner Lemaster and senior Aaralyne Estep.

The trio of Miami Trace High School being recognized are juniors Andrew Guthrie and Hillery ‘Bean’ Jacobs and sophomore Jessee Stewart.

Colter was named First Team, All-District. He averaged 21.4 points per game, 4.6 rebounds per game, 4.3 assists per game and 3.7 steals per game.

Colter had a two-point shooting average of 50 percent and shot 41 percent from three-point range.

Lemaster was named Second Team, All-District. He averaged 15 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist and 2 blocked shots per game.

Lemaster shot 58 percent from two-point range and 36 percent from three-point range.

Guthrie was named Second Team, All-District. He averaged 19 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 1.5 assists per game.

Jacobs was named Second Team, All-District. She averaged 10.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.2 steals per game.

Jacobs shot 50 percent inside the arc and 72 percent from the free throw line.

Estep was named Special Mention, All-District. She averaged 7.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game.

Stewart was named Special Mention, All-District. She averaged 8.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1 assist and 1.2 steals per game.

Trey Robertson of Waverly and Faith Stinson of Sheridan were the Division II Players of the Year.

Joe B. Stewart of McClain and Travis Robertson of Waverly were named Co-Coaches of the Year and Matt Walburn of Jackson and J.D. Walters of Sheridan were named Co-Coaches of the Year.

2021-22 Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association

All-Southeast District Boys Basketball Teams

Division 1

First Team

Tegan Myers, Logan, 6-2, Sr., 15.4

Third Team

Cameron Hall, Chillicothe, 6-1, Sr., 14.9; Ashton Mahaffey, Logan, 5-10, Sr., 11.4

Special Mention

Mike Miller, Chillicothe; Xavier Frasure, Logan

Division 2

Honorary OPSWA All-District

Jude Little, Chillicothe Unioto

First Team

Isaac Clary, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-8, Jr., 16.4; DeSean Branson, Chillicothe Unioto, 6-2, Sr., 18.3; Brayden Sallee, Vincent Warren, 6-4, Sr., 21.0; Eli Radabaugh, Vinton County, 5-9, Sr., 13.0; Tanner Holbert, Logan Elm, 6-0, Jr., 20.3; Reico Colter, Washington Court House, 5-10, Sr., 21.4; Bryson Badgley, Greenfield McClain, 6-3, Sr., 18.1; Trey Robertson, Waverly, 5-11, Sr., 25.0

Player of the Year

Trey Robertson, Waverly

Co-Coaches of the Year

Joe B. Stewart, Greenfield McClain; Travis Robertson, Waverly

Second Team

Derrick Welsh, Athens, 6-5, Sr. 13.5; Trent Taylor, Vincent Warren, 6-5, So., 15.4; Tyler Kytta, Marietta, 6-2, Sr., 15.2; Tristan Prater, Jackson, 6-1, Sr., 10.0; Braylon Damron, Vinton County, 6-3, Sr., 13.0; Braylen Baker, Logan Elm, 6-1, Jr., 11.6; Ted Harrah, Fairfield Union, 6-5, Jr., 10.3; Tanner Lemaster, Washington Court House, 6-6, Jr., 15.0; Andrew Guthrie, Miami Trace, 6-8, Jr., 19.5; Hunter Price, Hillsboro, 6-3, Sr., 15.1; Kendyll Toney, Greenfield McClain, 6-4, Sr., 13.9; Reed Coconis, Sheridan, 5-11, Jr., 11.8; Kaelan Pulliam, Sheridan, 6-4, Sr., 13.4; Lukas Ratliff, New Lexington, 6-0, Jr., 13.5; Will Futhey, Waverly, 6-5, Sr., 15.5

Third Team

Zane Loveday, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-6, Sr., 13.6; Evan Park, Chillicothe Unioto, 6-6, Sr., 10.5; Boston Campbell, Jackson, 6-0, So., 9.0; Zayne Karr, Vinton County, 5-11, Sr., 12.0; Caleb Schmelzer, Fairfield Union, 6-6, So., 10.3; Ethan Parry, Hillsboro, 5-6, Sr., 12.6; Mark Stulley, Waverly, 5-10, Sr., 5.0

Special Mention

Landon Wheatley, Athens; Kenyon Franklin, Gallipolis Gallia Academy; Blake Hoops, Chillicothe Unioto; Dennis Pettey, Vincent Warren; Julian Stadelman, Vincent Warren; A.J. Graham, Marietta; Jacob Winters, Jackson; Konnor Starkey, Logan Elm; Brennen Rowles, Fairfield Union; Craig Fleck, Circleville; Briley Cramer, Circleville; Braden Wright, Greenfield McClain; Hunter Kellogg, New Lexington; Ryan Hobbs, New Lexington

Division 3

First Team

Aiden Porter, Fairland, 6-1, Sr., 22.1; Levi Blankenship, Chesapeake, 5-11, Sr., 21.7; Mason Kazee, South Point, 6-1, Sr., 14.1; Kyler D’Augustino, Alexander, 6-0, Jr., 27.0; Coulter Cleland, Pomeroy Meigs, 6-2, Sr., 17.0; Xzander Ream, Zane Trace, 6-4, Jr., 15.0; Cyan Ervin, Wellston, 6-3, Jr., 21.0; Trent Hundley, Eastern Brown, 6-5, Sr., 18.0; Bransyn Copas, North Adams, 5-10, So., 17.2; Trenton Zimmerman, Minford, 6-4, Sr., 22.1; Myles Montgomery, Minford, 5-10, Fr., 20.3

Co-Players of the Year

Aiden Porter, Fairland; Kyler D’Augustino, Alexander

Coach of the Year

Josh Shoemaker, Minford

Second Team

Braden Schreck, Ironton, 6-2, Fr., 16.0; Ty Perkins, Ironton, 6-3, Jr., 12.3; Caleb Schneider, South Point, 6-0, So., 16.8; Ben Bragg, Chesapeake, 6-0, Sr., 13.6; J.D. Thacker, Fairland, 6-3, Jr., 12.6; Owen Johnson, Coal Grove, 6-2, Fr., 16.0; Owen Hankins, Rock Hill, 6-1, Sr., 15.3; Jance Lambert, Bidwell River Valley, 6-4, Jr., 17.0; Levi Gullion, Piketon, 6-3, Sr., 12.3; Tra Swayne, Piketon, 6-3, Sr., 12.6; Ethan Carroll, Chillicothe Southeastern, 5-11, Sr., 12.6; Casey Cline, Westfall, 6-1, Jr., 14.1; Nalin Robinson, Zane Trace, 6-4, Jr., 10.0; Luke Garrett, Eastern Brown, 6-1, Sr., 17.8; Dariyonne Bryant, Portsmouth, 6-2, Sr., 17.1; Kenny Sanderlin, Portsmouth, 6-1, Jr., 16. 2; Connor Lintz, McDermott Northwest, 6-2, So., 17.0; Jesse Dixon, Portsmouth West, 6-3, Sr., 16.5; Eli Swords, Wheelersburg, 6-1, Sr., 16.3

Third Team

Chase Allen, Fairland, 5-10, So., 10.0; Drew Carter, Nelsonville-York, 6-0, Sr., 16.8; Kyle Stonerock, Zane Trace, 6-4, Jr., 10.0; Aidan Hall, Oak Hill, 6-5, Jr., 14.1; Garrett Brown, Wellston, 6-3, So., 14.8; Brady Chisman, Lynchburg-Clay, 5-9, Jr., 13.6; Tanner Bolin, McDermott Northwest, 6-3, So., 14.0; Ryan Sissel, Portsmouth West, 6-2, Jr., 10.0; Cooper McKenzie, Wheelersburg, 6-4, Sr., 10.9

Special Mention

Matt Sheridan, Ironton; Dannie Maynard, Chesapeake; Trevor Hankins, Coal Grove; Brayden Adams, Rock Hill; Braydin McKee, Alexander; Tucker Liston, Belpre; Matt Deems, Belpre; Braylon Harrison, Pomeroy Meigs; Keagan Swope, Nelsonville-York; Joedy Ater, Adena; Seth McCloskey, Chillicothe Huntington; Brady Coreno, Piketon; Trevor Wolfe, Westfall; Kade Kinzel, Oak Hill; Evan Brown, Wellston; Christian Amburgey, Eastern Brown; Avery Anderson, North Adams; Ian Waits, Lynchburg-Clay; Adam Crank, Minford

Division 4

First Team

Brayden Webb, Symmes Valley, 6-3, So., 14.5; Holden Dailey, Waterford, 6-0, Sr., 15.4; Brayden Hammond, South Gallia, 6-6, Sr., 21.6; Blake Guffey, Glouster Trimble, 6-1, Sr., 23.0; Lane Smith, Federal Hocking, 6-2, Sr., 10.4; Isaiah Scott, Manchester, 6-1, Sr., 18.5; Bradley Ashbaugh, Whiteoak, 6-0, Sr., 22.6; Reese Teeters, Leesburg Fairfield, 6-1, Sr., 13.6; Kolten Miller, Latham Western, 6-2, Sr., 14.7; Levi Sampson, Franklin Furnace Green, 6-4, Jr., 26.4; Grady Jackson, New Boston, 6-0, Sr., 23.7; Johnathan Strickland, Ports. Notre Dame, 6-1, Sr., 15.8; Trae Zimmerman, South Webster, 6-0, Sr., 17.0; George Arnett, Lucasville Valley, 6-1, Jr., 16.0

Player of the Year

Blake Guffey, Glouster Trimble

Tri-Coaches of the Year

Alvin Carpenter, Symmes Valley; Doug Williams, Latham Western; Craig Tackett, Lucasville Valley

Second Team

Levi Best, Symmes Valley, 6-1, Sr., 10.0; Jarrett Armstrong, Waterford, 6-0, So., 17.8; Lincoln Rose, Racine Southern, 6-1, Sr., 14.0; Tyler Weber, Glouster Trimble, 5-9, Sr., 11.5; Austin Wisor, Glouster Trimble, 5-8, Sr., 11.1; Tariq Cottrill, Federal Hocking, 5-7, So., 13.0; Dax Estep, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 6-5, Jr., 15.4; Cordell Grubb, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 6-1, Sr., 14.6; Alan McCoy, Peebles, 6-5, Sr., 16.1; Tytis Cannon, Leesburg Fairfield, 6-1, Jr., 14.7; Noah Whitt, Latham Western, 6-0, Sr., 13.4; Jermaine Powell, Ports. Notre Dame, 6-0, Sr., 11.9; Eli Roberts, South Webster, 6-5, Fr., 13.0; Jace Copley, Lucasville Valley, 6-1, So., 15.0

Third Team

Elijah Rowe, Ironton St. Joseph, 6-0, Sr., 8.0; Aiden Hill, Racine Southern, 6-0, Sr., 11.8; Jace Bullington, Reedsville Eastern, 6-3, Jr., 11.2; Andrew Airhart, Federal Hocking, 5-11, So., 13.0; Kylan McClain, Corning Miller, 5-11, Sr., 15.7; Zane Porter, Peebles, 5-9, Jr., 14.6; Landon Barnett, Whiteoak, 5-11, Jr., 14.5; Reed Brewster, Latham Western, 5-10, Sr., 7.1; Dominic Sparks, Ports. Notre Dame, 6-7, Jr., 11.2; Cam Carpenter, South Webster, 6-2, Sr., 11.0; Bryce Stuart, Lucasville Valley, 6-2, Sr., 14.0

Special Mention

Caden Brammer, Symmes Valley; Grayson Walsh, Symmes Valley; Kai Coleman, Ironton St. Joseph; Jacob Huffman, Waterford; Tristan Saber, South Gallia; Bryce Downs, Glouster Trimble; Sam Rutter, Corning Miller; Brayden Zimmerman, Leesburg Fairfield; Chase Carter, Latham Western; Neil Leist, Beaver Eastern; Gavin Cayton, Portsmouth Clay; Landehn Pernell, Sciotoville East; Gabe McBee, Franklin Furnace Green; Brady Voiers, New Boston; Myles Beasley, New Boston

___

2021-22 Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association

All-Southeast District Girls Basketball Teams

Division 1

First Team

Brooklin Harris, Logan, 5-6, Sr., 17.3

Second Team

Leigha Lauer, Marietta, 5-8, Fr., 14.3

Special Mention

Riley Medley, Marietta; Ella Guthrie, Logan

Division 2

First Team

Jacey Harding, Chillicothe, 5-8, Jr., 22.0; Avery Miller, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-8, Sr., 14.0; Abbie Smith, Vincent Warren, 6-0, Sr., 16.6; T.J. Carpenter, Jackson, 5-11, So., 11.8; Cameron Zinn, Vinton County, 5-11, Sr., 13.7; Tegan Bartoe, Vinton County, 5-8, Sr., 16.8; Mallory Hawley, Pomeroy Meigs, 5-9, Sr., 17.5; Hannah Rauch, Fairfield Union, 5-5, Sr., 9.5; Kelli Stewart, Waverly, 5-10, Jr., 18.0; Faith Stinson, Sheridan, 6-1, Sr., 14.3; Jamisyn Stinson, Sheridan, 5-10, So., 17.2

Player of the Year

Faith Stinson, Sheridan

Co-Coaches of the Year

J.D. Walters, Sheridan; Matt Walburn, Jackson

Second Team

Alex Frazee, Vincent Warren, 5-9, Jr., 15.7; Kenzie Davis, Jackson, 5-11, So., 11.7; Rylee Lisle, Pomeroy Meigs, 6-0, Jr., 12.0; Claire Cooperider, Fairfield Union, 5-11, Sr., 8.5; Gabby McConnell, Circleville, 5-10, So., 10.9; Hillery Jacobs, Miami Trace, 5-8, Jr., 10.5; Gracie Dean, Hillsboro, 5-7, Sr., 16.3; Bailey Vulgamore, Waverly, 5-9, Jr., 15.1; Bailey Beckstedt, Sheridan, 5-7, Sr., 10.0

Third Team

Amelia Uhrig, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-10, So., 10.6; Lacie Williams, Vinton County, 5-5, Sr., 9.0; Lauren Twyman, Bidwell River Valley, 5-4, Sr., 11.5; Bailey Davis, Athens, 5-9, Sr., 10.3; Elly Lewis, Fairfield Union, 5-4, So., 8.7; Payton Pryor, Greenfield McClain, 5-7, Jr., 9.2; Ava Little, Waverly, 5-8, Sr., 9.1

Special Mention

Amaris Betts, Chillicothe Unioto; Sophie Cochran, Vincent Warren; Kelly Jackson, Vincent Warren; Katelyn Webb, Jackson; Mattie Walburn, Jackson; Chanee Cremeens, Gallipolis Gallia Academy; Jennifer Parker, Pomeroy Meigs; Haylie Mills, Athens; Nicole Terry, Fairfield Union; Logan Jones, Circleville; Jessee Stewart, Miami Trace; Aaralyne Estep, Washington Court House; Nora Saffell, Sheridan; Halle Warner, Sheridan

Division 3

First Team

Tomi Hinkle, Fairland, 5-7, Jr. 16.2; Bree Allen, Fairland, 6-0, So., 17.7; Kaleigh Murphy, Coal Grove, 5-10, Sr. 14.5; Hadyn Bailey, Rock Hill, 5-5, Jr., 11.6; Marlee Grinstead, Alexander, 5-9, Sr., 19.4; Mackenzie Hurd, Nelsonville-York, 5-10, Sr., 17.0; Allison Basye, Chillicothe Huntington, 5-11, Sr., 28.9; Emma Garrison, Adena, 5-8, So., 12.9; Chloe Chambers, Oak Hill, 6-1, Sr., 16.3; Rylee Leonard, Eastern Brown, 5-7, Jr., 16.7; Emma Fouch, Leesburg Fairfield, 5-6, Sr., 15.6; Aubri Spicer, New Lexington, 5-9, Jr., 17.6; Alaina Keeney, Wheelersburg, 5-10, Sr., 15.6

Co-Players of the Year

Allison Basye, Chillicothe Huntington; Rylee Leonard, Eastern Brown

Co-Coaches of the Year

Dusty Spradlin, Wheelersburg; Jon Buchanan, Fairland

Second Team

Kylee Bruce, Fairland, 6-0, So., 9.0; Abbey Hicks, Coal Grove, 5-7, Sr., 12.3; Hazley Matthews, Rock Hill, 5-8, Jr., 16.4; Evan Williams, Ironton, 5-6, Jr., 11.0; Karmen Bruton, South Point, 5-6, Jr., 12.3; Kate Ball, Chesapeake, 5-6, Fr., 12.5; Sydney Reynolds, Reedsville Eastern, 5-10, Jr., 17.2; Kara Meeks, Alexander, 5-10, Sr., 15.1; Jadyn Smith, Adena, 5-9, Sr., 7.5; Torie Utter, Eastern Brown, 5-8, Sr., 12.9; Mya Hamilton, Eastern Brown, 5-6, Fr., 11.7; Keetyn Hupp, North Adams, 5-10, Jr., 13.0; Laney Ruckel, North Adams, 5-8, Jr., 11.0; Peyton Magee, Leesburg Fairfield, 5-6, Jr., 8.5; Jade Massey, Lynchburg-Clay, 5-7, So., 15.8; Macy Etienne, Lynchburg-Clay, 5-7, So., 15.7; Kim Kellogg, New Lexington, 5-10, Jr., 10.0; Grace Frame, Crooksville, 5-10, Sr., 14.6; Maelynn Howell, Portsmouth West, 5-9, Jr., 11.7; Makenna Walker, Wheelersburg, 5-6, Jr., 13.0

Third Team

Hope Easterling, Rock Hill, 5-11, So., 9.0; Erica Durst, Reedsville Eastern, 5-10, Jr., 15.2; Airah Lavy, Nelsonville-York, 5-10, So., 14.0; Gabby Pernell, Chillicothe Southeastern, 5-4, So., 9.6; Baylee Howell, Oak Hill, 5-9, Sr., 11.1; Madison Bronner, Leesburg Fairfield, 5-10, Sr., 10.1; Alexa Rowe, West Union, 5-7, Sr., 15.0; McKenna Headley, Crooksville, 5-11, Sr., 13.5; Jazzlyn Lamerson, Piketon, 5-7, Jr., 15.5; Emma Sayre, Portsmouth West, 5-2, So., 7.8; Daysha Reid, Portsmouth, 5-6, Fr., 15.7; Lexie Morrow, Lucasville Valley, 5-8, So., 9.0; Lindsee Williams, Minford, 6-3, Fr., 11.5; Ava Jenkins, McDermott Northwest, 5-8, Sr., 12.0; Lexie Rucker, Wheelersburg, 5-9, Jr., 9.0

Special Mention

Kamryn Barnitz, Fairland; Elli Holmes, Coal Grove; Kirsten Williams, Ironton; Isabel Morgan, Ironton; Camille Hall, South Point; Reagan Jeffers, Federal Hocking; Gabby Patete, Westfall; Kandace Pauley, Chesapeake; Emily Allen, Zane Trace; Sydney Fogelsong, Adena; Jenna Johnston, Wellston; Brooke Howard, Oak Hill; Mackenzie Gloff, Eastern Brown; Sierra Kendall, North Adams; Kenlie Jones, North Adams; Molly Purcell, West Union; Lydia Stephens, New Lexington; Emma Abrams, New Lexington; Kennedy Jenkins, Piketon; Lexi Deaver, Portsmouth West; Eden Cline, Portsmouth West; Nia Trinidad, Portsmouth; Savannah Easter, Lucasville Valley; Kynedi Davis, Minford; Kloe Montgomery, McDermott Northwest; Madison Whittaker, Wheelersburg; Macee Eaton, Wheelersburg

Division 4

First Team

Bella Whaley, Ironton St. Joseph, 5-9, Sr., 15.5; Desiree Simpson, Symmes Valley, 5-9, So., 12.3; Briana Orsborne, Glouster Trimble, 5-9, Sr., 15.0; Cara Taylor, Waterford, 5-3, Sr., 11.6; Mackenzie Suprano, Waterford, 5-5, Sr., 13.8; Kayla Evans, Racine Southern, 5-7, Sr., 16.7; Olivia Smith, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 5-7, Sr., 13.1; Payton Johnson, Peebles, 5-9, So., 21.1; Abby Cochenour, Beaver Eastern, 5-7, Sr., 23.2; Kasey Kimbler, Franklin Furnace Green, 5-6, Sr., 22.1; Annie Dettwiller, Ports. Notre Dame, 6-1, Jr., 12.2; Bri Claxon, South Webster, 5-9, Sr., 26.3

Player of the Year

Bri Claxon, South Webster

Co-Coaches of the Year

Joe Richards, Glouster Trimble; Jerry Close, Waterford

Second Team

Emily Young, Glouster Trimble, 5-6, Sr., 13.0; Jessie Rutt, South Gallia, 5-9, Sr., 12.5; Tori Triplett, South Gallia, 5-4, So., 12.1; Hanna Uhrig, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 5-6, Sr., 11.8; Jaylie Parr, Whiteoak, 5-7, So., 13.2; Kenzie Morrison, Peebles, 5-7, Sr., 14.0; Kenzi Ferneau, Latham Western, 5-6, Jr., 12.8; Jordyn Rittenhouse, Latham Western, 5-6, Jr., 12.2; MacKenzie Whitley, New Boston, 5-7, Sr., 13.0; Gracie Ashley, Ports. Notre Dame, 5-11, So., 9.1; Faith Maloney, South Webster, 6-0, Sr., 9.2

Third Team

Jenna Malone, Symmes Valley, 5-8, Sr., 9.5; Laikyn Imler, Glouster Trimble, 5-6, Sr., 9.0; Emma Clary, South Gallia, 5-10, Fr., 11.7; Avery Wagner, Waterford, 6-4, Fr., 6.8; Halee Williams, Belpre, 6-2, Sr., 14.9; Abbi Stanforth, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 5-6, Sr., 11.0; Morgan McCoy, Portsmouth Clay, 6-1, Jr., 10.0; Anna Knapp, Franklin Furnace Green, 5-9, Jr., 10.0

Special Mention

Kylee Thompson, Symmes Valley; Jayne Six, Glouster Trimble; Jace Agriesti, Corning Miller; Macie Sanders, South Gallia; Laykyn Jones, Waterford; Kaitlen Bush, Belpre; Kileigh Mitchell, Manchester; Darby Yeager, Whiteoak: Marisa Moore, Peebles; Addison Cochenour, Beaver Eastern; Felicia Smith, Sciotoville East; Dylan O’Rourke, New Boston; Ella Kirby, Ports. Notre Dame; Katie Strickland, Ports. Notre Dame; Skylar Zimmerman, South Webster; Bella Claxon, South Webster