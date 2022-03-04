MTHS, WHS players honored by Dist. 14 coaches

Four players from Miami Trace High School and four from Washington High School have received recognition from the District 14 Coaches Association.

Washington High School senior Reico Colter and Miami Trace High School junior Hillery ‘Bean’ Jacobs, were named First Team in Division II by the coaches.

Juniors Tanner Lemaster of Washington and Andrew Guthrie of Miami Trace were named Second Team, All-District.

Seniors Hayden Hunter and Libby Aleshire of Miami Trace and senior Aaralyne Estep and sophomore John Wall of Washington were named Honorable Mention, All-District.

Senior Trey Robertson of Waverly was named the Division I/II Player of the Year.

Travis Robertson, Waverly’s head coach, was named Coach of the Year.

Robertson will play in the North/South All-Star game and senior Bryson Badgley of McClain is the alternate.

The Division II Assistant Coach of the Year is John Bruce of Unioto.

Senior Gracie Dean of Hillsboro and junior Jacey Harding of Chillicothe were Co-Players of the Year.

Jeff Miller, head coach of Unioto, was named the Coach of the Year.

Dean will play in the North-South All-Star game and senior Avery Miller of Unioto is the alternate.

Mark Hannah of Waverly was named the girls Division II Assistant Coach of the Year.

First Team-District 14

Trey Robertson, Sr., Waverly; Reico Colter, Sr., Washington; Will Futhey, Sr., Waverly; Bryson Badgley, Sr., McClain; DeSean Branson, Sr., Unioto; Hunter Price, Sr., Hillsboro; Tanner Holbert, Jr., Logan Elm

Second Team-District 14

Tanner Lemaster, Jr., Washington; Andrew Guthrie, Jr., Miami Trace; Kendyll Toney, Sr., McClain; Cam Hall, Sr., Chillicothe; Ethan Parry, Sr., Hillsboro; Braylen Baker, Jr., Logan Elm; Craig Fleck, Sr., Circleville

Honorable Mention-District 14

Michael Miller, Sr., Chillicothe; Briley Cramer, So., Circleville; Quintin Captain, Sr., Hillsboro; Konnor Starkey, Sr., Logan Elm; Braden Wright, Sr., McClain; Hayden Hunter, Sr., Miami Trace; Evan Park, Sr., Unioto; John Wall, So., Washington; Mark Stulley, Sr., Waverly

First Team-District 14

Gracie Dean, Sr., Hillsboro; Jacey Harding, Jr., Chillicothe; Avery Miller, Sr., Unioto; Kelli Stewart, Jr., Waverly; Hillery Jacobs, Jr., Miami Trace

Second Team-District 14

Payton Pryor, Jr., McClain; Amelia Uhrig, So., Unioto; Bailey Vulgamore, Jr., Waverly; Gabby McConnell, So., Circleville; Brianna Bledsoe, Sr., Hillsboro

Honorable Mention-District 14

Avery Erslan, Jr., Chillicothe; Faith Yancey, So., Circleville; Blake Herdman, Fr., Hillsboro; Hannah Rhoads, Fr., Logan Elm; Iva Easter, Sr., McClain; Libby Aleshire, Sr., Miami Trace; Amaris Betts, So., Unioto; Aaralyne Estep, Sr., Washington; Ava Little, Sr., Waverly

Colter https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/03/web1_Reico-Colter-mug.jpg Colter Jacobs https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/03/web1_Hillery-Jacobs-Mug-2021-22.jpg Jacobs Guthrie https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/03/web1_Andrew-Guthrie-mug.jpg Guthrie Lemaster https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/03/web1_Tanner-Lemaster-mug.jpg Lemaster Aleshire https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/03/web1_Libby-Aleshire-mug.jpg Aleshire Estep https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/03/web1_Aaralyne-Estep-mug.jpg Estep Hunter https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/03/web1_Hayden-Hunter-mug.jpg Hunter https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/03/web1_John-Wall-mug.jpg