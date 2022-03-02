Gymnasts compete at District meet

Miami Trace, Washington and Adena High School gymnasts completed their season at the Central District tournament held at Worthington Kilbourne High School Saturday, Feb. 26.

Over 149 gymnasts from 33 schools were represented, performing before the judges to gain the highest perfected score. The local athletes maintained a respectfully consistent performance, according to coach Susan Hollway.

Miami Trace placed 20th at the competition.

Olentangy Berlin won the championship. Sheridan took second place while Dublin Jerome finished third. All three of these schools will represent the Central District at the State Tournament this weekend.

Washington sophomore Havannah Burns earned three new personal best marks on vault, balance beam and floor exercise.

Teammate Abby Rose led all the local gymnasts in high placement at the meet for her routines. Rose finished 32nd out of 146 on vault with her handspring and ½-on, ½-off vaults.

Rose also placed 36th out of 147 with her uneven bar routine.

Placing in the top half at Districts:

Vault

Abby Rose, W, 32nd/146; Bayley Carr, MT, 60th/146; McKinley Kelley, MT, 60th/146; Havannah Bruns, W, 60th/146

Uneven bars

Abby Rose, W, 36th/147; Claire Robinson, A, 49th/147; Bayley Carr, MT, 70/147

Balance beam

Bayley Carr, MT, 44th/149

Floor exercise

Bayley Carr, MT, 70th/148

All-Around

Bayley Carr, MT, 46th/110; Abby Rose, W, 57th/110; Claire Robinson, A, 75th/110

Claire Robinson of Adena executes an aerial flip over the top of the balance beam. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/03/web1_Claire-Robinson-Districts-2022.jpg Claire Robinson of Adena executes an aerial flip over the top of the balance beam. Courtesy photos Washington’s Abby Rose balances in to a scale-to-toe element on balance beam. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/03/web1_Abby-Rose-Districts-2022.jpg Washington’s Abby Rose balances in to a scale-to-toe element on balance beam. Courtesy photos Bayley Carr, Miami Trace, casts high to a handstand as she swings and maneuvers through her uneven bars routine. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/03/web1_Bayley-Carr-at-Districts-2022.jpg Bayley Carr, Miami Trace, casts high to a handstand as she swings and maneuvers through her uneven bars routine. Courtesy photos