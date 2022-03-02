Gymnasts compete at District meet

Miami Trace, Washington and Adena High School gymnasts completed their season at the Central District tournament held at Worthington Kilbourne High School Saturday, Feb. 26.
Over 149 gymnasts from 33 schools were represented, performing before the judges to gain the highest perfected score. The local athletes maintained a respectfully consistent performance, according to coach Susan Hollway.
Miami Trace placed 20th at the competition.
Olentangy Berlin won the championship. Sheridan took second place while Dublin Jerome finished third. All three of these schools will represent the Central District at the State Tournament this weekend.
Washington sophomore Havannah Burns earned three new personal best marks on vault, balance beam and floor exercise.
Teammate Abby Rose led all the local gymnasts in high placement at the meet for her routines. Rose finished 32nd out of 146 on vault with her handspring and ½-on, ½-off vaults.
Rose also placed 36th out of 147 with her uneven bar routine.
Placing in the top half at Districts:
Vault
Abby Rose, W, 32nd/146; Bayley Carr, MT, 60th/146; McKinley Kelley, MT, 60th/146; Havannah Bruns, W, 60th/146
Uneven bars
Abby Rose, W, 36th/147; Claire Robinson, A, 49th/147; Bayley Carr, MT, 70/147
Balance beam
Bayley Carr, MT, 44th/149
Floor exercise
Bayley Carr, MT, 70th/148
All-Around
Bayley Carr, MT, 46th/110; Abby Rose, W, 57th/110; Claire Robinson, A, 75th/110