Miami Trace 7th grade wins FAC tournament; finishes season 17-1

The Miami Trace seventh grade girls basketball recently finished an impressive 2021-22 season.

The team finished with a record of 17-1 overall, 9-1 in the Frontier Athletic Conference.

The eighth grade went 9-9 overall, 5-5 in the FAC.

The Miami Trace seventh grade team tied for first place with Greenfield.

During the season, Greenfield won the first meeting, 27-26 and Miami Trace won the seccond, 38-25.

The seventh grade won the FAC tournament by defeating Jackson, 41-14 in the semifinals and Greenfield, 34-24 in the finals.