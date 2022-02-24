Gibbs places 3rd at State tournament

Washington High School freshman Lyndyn Gibbs wrestled Feb. 19 and 20 at the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association Girls State Tournament.

On Saturday (Feb. 19) she pinned Alyssa Johnson from Napoleon in 15 seconds and Jada Schafer in 2:51, advancing to the placement matches on Sunday.

On Sunday it was a showdown with then No. 1-ranked Cali Leng from Marysville. Leng won 22-8, but the score does not do the match justice.

Leng was down in the third period, so she started taking a lot of chances. Leng is a returning State Champion, and our game plan worked in the first period, but we failed to overcome her adjustments, coach Wes Gibbs said.

In the consolation semifinal, Gibbs beat Ava Ater from Jonathan Alder 7-3 to advance to the consolation finals.

In the third place match Gibbs beat Calie Kerr from Lutheran West by pin in the second period.

Overall on the year Gibbs went 38-3, with 36 pins, one tech fall and one decision.

“There is a lot to be proud (of) on the season for all of my girls,” Gibbs said.

“We had seven all-girls tournaments, three all-girls duals with our first dual team victory,” Gibbs said. “(We) had our first district champ, our first state placer, and all this while having our own team practices. We are prepared for the future of wrestling in Washington Court House.”

Participants in the 2022 girls' State wrestling tournament all together. Washington freshman Lyndyn Gibbs stands in the third spot on the podium at the State wrestling tournament Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.