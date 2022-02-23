Crusaders win State BCSO title

The Fayette Christian School Crusaders varsity boys basketball team captured the Buckeye Christian School Organization State Championship Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, defeating defending champions Dayton Temple, then later, Columbus High Street.

A majority of the boys team were part of the Crusaders’ junior high boys basketball team that won the state title under Mark Richmond four years ago.

The boys’ win caps off an outstanding athletic year for the school as the girls volleyball team captured the BCSO state title in late October and the boys soccer team finished State runner-up.

In the semifinals, the Crusaders defeated Dayton Temple by a 66-48 score.

Scoring included: Brady Bumpus with 20 points, Kaleb Bauman with 19 and Justin Wines with 11 points.

Other scorers were Drew Pontious and Nate Crichton with seven points each and Zander Ivey with two points.

Later in the afternoon, in the championship contest, the Crusaders defeated Columbus High Street by a 57-41 score.

Kaleb Bauman led the Crusaders with 18 points. Nate Crichton and Brady Bumpus both scored 11 points, Drew Pontious chipped in seven points, Zander Ivey added six points and Justin Wines scored four points.

One of the big keys in the finals was the defense by the Crusaders, holding sophomore guard Logan McGraw to 15 points (five threes) after hitting for 31 points and having seven of the team’s 13 three-pointers in the semifinal win earlier in the day over Brooklyn Heritage.

Bauman was named the Outstanding Player of the Game.

Bumpus and Crichton were named to the All Tournament Team.

The Crusaders were also awarded by the BCSO officials the Sportsmanship Award for their Christian conduct during the tournament.

The tournament was held at Dayton Temple Baptist Church.

2022 BCSO CHAMPION CRUSADERS — (l-r); Noah Gibbs, junior high boys head coach/assistant coach, Vic Pontious, varsity boys assistant coach, Micah Coole, Cole Whitaker, Luke Granger, Toby Butcher, Justin Wines, Zander Ivey, Drew Pontious, Brady Bumpus, Nate Crichton, Kaleb Bauman, Jake Crichton, Gage McDaniel, Luke Wright, Gary Shaffer, head coach and Pastor Tony Garren. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/02/web1_CRUSADERS-STATE-champs.jpg 2022 BCSO CHAMPION CRUSADERS — (l-r); Noah Gibbs, junior high boys head coach/assistant coach, Vic Pontious, varsity boys assistant coach, Micah Coole, Cole Whitaker, Luke Granger, Toby Butcher, Justin Wines, Zander Ivey, Drew Pontious, Brady Bumpus, Nate Crichton, Kaleb Bauman, Jake Crichton, Gage McDaniel, Luke Wright, Gary Shaffer, head coach and Pastor Tony Garren. Courtesy photos Crusaders Kaleb Bauman going for a score in the game against Columbus High Street. He was voted the tournament’s Outstanding Player. Drew Pontious (15), Nate Crichton (12) and Brady Bumpus, at left, look on. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/02/web1_Bauman-winning-shot.jpg Crusaders Kaleb Bauman going for a score in the game against Columbus High Street. He was voted the tournament’s Outstanding Player. Drew Pontious (15), Nate Crichton (12) and Brady Bumpus, at left, look on. Courtesy photos