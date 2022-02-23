MT wins swim meet vs ZT, WHS, Adena

In a swim meet held Jan. 24, 2022, Miami Trace’s girls team won with 361 team points.

Washington was second with 289 points, followed by Zane Trace (213) and Adena (66).

In the boys’ meet, Zane Trace won with 302 points.

Miami Trace was second with 249 points, followed by Washington with 97 points and Adena with 72 points.

Washington won the girl’s 200-yard medley relay in 2:18.61. That relay was composed of Natalie Truex, Audrey Lotz, Adeline Newsome and Jordan McCane.

Newsome won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:55.51 and also placed first in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:21.32.

Lotz won the 500-yard freestyle in 6:19.34. Lotz won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:12.31.

Washington won the 200-yard freestyle relay in a time of 2:08.89. Those relay team members were Chloe Lovett, Adeline Newsome, Jordan McCane and Audrey Lotz.

Abbie Brandt of Miami Trace won the 200-yard freestyle in a time of 2:45.83.

Miami Trace’s Caleb Bowers won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:56.50.

Max Trimble of Miami Trace won the 500-yard freestyle event in 6:16.53.

The Panthers won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 2:04.16. Those team members were Max Trimble, Kaiden Howard, Caleb Bowers and Christian Rossiter.

Washington and Miami Trace girls results

200-yard medley relay

Washington, 1st, 2:18.61 (Natalie Truex, Audrey Lotz, Adeline Newsome, Jordan McCane); Miami Trace, 2nd, 2:25.79 (Alexa Streitenberger, Brianna Thompson, Madison Picklesimer, Courtney Arnold); Miami Trace, 4th, 2:58.40 (Keely McBride, Alexandra Fitzgerald, Emily Moser, Madison Cory)

200-yard freestyle

Abbie Brandt, MT, 1st, 2:45.83; Allison Clay, W, 2nd, 2:50.97; Keely McBride, Mt, 4th, 2:57.43

200-yard individual medley

Adeline Newsome, W, 1st, 2:55.51; Madison Picklesimer, MT, 2nd, 3;11.75

50-yard freestyle

Courtney Arnold, MT, 2nd, 32.08; Chloe Lovett, W, 3rd, 33.75; Madison Cory, MT, 4th, 36.04

100-yard butterfly

Adeline Newsome, W, 1st, 1:21.32; Madison Picklesimer, MT, 2nd, 1:28.19

100-yard freestyle

Jordan McCane, W, 2nd, 1:11.17; Alexa Streitenberger, MT, 3rd, 1:11.58; Courtney Arnold, MT, 4th, 1:16.11; Chloe Lovett, W, 5th, 1:18.46

500-yard freestyle

Audrey Lotz, W, 1st, 6:19.34; Natalie Truex, W, 2nd, 6:51.04; Emily Moser, MT, 3rd, 7:28.94; Abbie Brandt, MT, 4th, 7:39.71

200-yard freestyle relay

Washington, 1st, 2:08.89 (Chloe Lovett, Adeline Newsome, Jordan McCane, Audrey Lotz); Miami Trace, 2nd, 2:12.42 (Alexa Streitenberger, Keely McBride, Courtney Arnold, Brianna Thompson0; Miami Trace, 3rd, 2:25.27 (Emily Moser, Abbie Brandt, Madison Picklesimer, Madison Cory)

100-yard backstroke

Audrey Lotz, W, 1st, 1:12.31; Alexa Streitenberger, MT 2nd, 1:15.85

100-yard breaststroke

Brianna Thompson, MT, 2nd, 1:28.35; Trinity Smith, W, 3rd, 1:42.25

400-yard freestyle relay

Miami Trace, 2nd, 5:17.70 (Brianna Thompson, Abbie Brandt, Emily Moser, Keely McBride); Washington, 3rd, 5:20.53 (Jordan McCane, Allison Clay, Trinity Smith, Natalie Truex)

50-yard freestyle (junior-varsity)

Trinity Smith, W, 1st, 40.20; Mackenzie Long, MT, 2nd, 56.62

100-yard freestyle (junior-varsity)

Madison Cory, MT, 1st, 1:22.19; Mackenzie Long, MT, 2nd, 2:02.58

Miami Trace and Washington boys results

200-yard medley relay

Miami Trace, 2nd, 2:22.29 (Max Trimble, Christian Rossiter, Caleb Bowers, Kaiden Howard)

200-yard freestyle

Blake Walker, W, 3rd, 2:42.05; Kaiden Howard, MT, 4th, 3:13.56

200-yard individual medley

Caleb Bowers, MT, 1st, 2:56.50

50-yard freestyle

Ryan Elrich, W, 2nd, 25.71; Christian Rossiter, MT, 3rd, 26.39; Max Trimble, MT, 4th, 28.47

100-yard butterfly

Caleb Bowers, MT, 2nd, 1:28.98; Toby Lovett, W, 3rd, 1:35.48

100-yard freestyle

Ryan Elrich, W, 2nd, 59.55; Christian Rossiter, MT, 3rd, 1:01.28; Kaiden Howard, Mt, 6th, 1:22.47

500-yard freestyle

Max Trimble, MT, 1st, 6:16.53

200-yard freestyle relay

Miami Trace, 1st, 2:04.16 (Max Trimble, Kaiden Howard, Caleb Bowers, Christian Rossiter)

100-yard backstroke

Isaiah Wightman, W, 4th, 1:36.66; Neo Lehr, MT, 5th, 1:38.77

100-yard breaststroke

Isaiah Wightman, W, 3rd, 1:41.50; Justin Everhart, MT, 4th, 1:43.86; Neo Lehr, MT, 5th, 1:54.96