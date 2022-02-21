Blue Lion tournament tickets available online

The Washington Blue Lion basketball team won a Sectional championship, 67-51 over Unioto Friday, Feb. 18. The Blue Lions will play the McClain Tigers in the District semifinals at Southeastern High School Saturday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. Tickets must be purchased online at www.ohsaa.org/tickets in advance of the game. Pictured for the Blue Lions (l-r); Tanner Lemaster, Raleigh Haithcock, Micah Brown, John Wall, Coleden May, Isaiah Haithcock, Brayden May, Garrett Rickman, Troy Thompson and Reico Colter. There are four games at Southeastern H.S. Saturday, starting with Waverly vs Warren at 1 p.m., Logan Elm vs Jackson at 3:30 p.m., Washington vs McClain at 6 p.m. and Gallia Academy vs Sheridan at 8:30 p.m. The gym will be emptied after each game, so, folks wanting to watch other games will need separate tickets for those.

