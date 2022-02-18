Posted on by

High School Basketball Scores


Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

OHSAA Playoffs

Division I

Region 4

Cin. Anderson 56, Kings Mills Kings 50

Cin. Elder 70, Minford 52

Cin. Princeton 76, Cin. Mt. Healthy 45

Cin. Walnut Hills 73, Oxford Talawanda 20

Clayton Northmont 52, Miamisburg 51

Fairfield 73, Morrow Little Miami 20

Huber Hts. Wayne 75, W. Carrollton 42

Division II

Region 7

Circleville Logan Elm 54, Hillsboro 46

Gallipolis Gallia 79, Miami Trace 58

Greenfield McClain 52, Marietta 48

Jackson 37, Lancaster Fairfield Union 32

Thornville Sheridan 65, McArthur Vinton County 37

Vincent Warren 56, New Lexington 29

Washington C.H. 67, Chillicothe Unioto 51

Waverly 77, Athens 48

Region 8

Bishop Fenwick 54, Wilmington 34

Cin. Wyoming 51, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 44

Day. Oakwood 71, Day. Thurgood Marshall 45

Kettering Alter 80, Spring. NW 35

St. Paris Graham 78, Day. Ponitz Tech. 76, OT

Trotwood-Madison 91, Germantown Valley View 52

Division III

Region 11

Albany Alexander 63, Lynchburg-Clay 58

Chesapeake 72, Ironton 63

Chillicothe Zane Trace 57, Pomeroy Meigs 40

Minford 77, Wellston 44

Proctorville Fairland 60, Portsmouth W. 49

S. Point 66, Portsmouth 56

Sardinia Eastern Brown 45, Seaman N. Adams 44

Wheelersburg 37, Piketon 28

Division IV

Region 15

Latham Western 69, Corning Miller 37

Leesburg Fairfield 54, Bainbridge Paint Valley 32

Lucasville Valley 78, New Boston Glenwood 46

Portsmouth Notre Dame 61, Waterford 56

S. Webster 75, Peebles 57

Stewart Federal Hocking 68, Mowrystown Whiteoak 61

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 72, Manchester 26

Region 16

Felicity-Franklin 52, Franklin Middletown Christian 41

Jackson Center 59, Houston 32

New Madison Tri-Village 91, Day. Jefferson 17

RULH 71, Cin. Christian 66

S. Charleston SE 53, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 45

Troy Christian 54, Sidney Lehman 42