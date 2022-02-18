High School Basketball Scores

Friday’s Scores
The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
OHSAA Playoffs
Division I
Region 4
Cin. Anderson 56, Kings Mills Kings 50
Cin. Elder 70, Minford 52
Cin. Princeton 76, Cin. Mt. Healthy 45
Cin. Walnut Hills 73, Oxford Talawanda 20
Clayton Northmont 52, Miamisburg 51
Fairfield 73, Morrow Little Miami 20
Huber Hts. Wayne 75, W. Carrollton 42
Division II
Region 7
Circleville Logan Elm 54, Hillsboro 46
Gallipolis Gallia 79, Miami Trace 58
Greenfield McClain 52, Marietta 48
Jackson 37, Lancaster Fairfield Union 32
Thornville Sheridan 65, McArthur Vinton County 37
Vincent Warren 56, New Lexington 29
Washington C.H. 67, Chillicothe Unioto 51
Waverly 77, Athens 48
Region 8
Bishop Fenwick 54, Wilmington 34
Cin. Wyoming 51, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 44
Day. Oakwood 71, Day. Thurgood Marshall 45
Kettering Alter 80, Spring. NW 35
St. Paris Graham 78, Day. Ponitz Tech. 76, OT
Trotwood-Madison 91, Germantown Valley View 52
Division III
Region 11
Albany Alexander 63, Lynchburg-Clay 58
Chesapeake 72, Ironton 63
Chillicothe Zane Trace 57, Pomeroy Meigs 40
Minford 77, Wellston 44
Proctorville Fairland 60, Portsmouth W. 49
S. Point 66, Portsmouth 56
Sardinia Eastern Brown 45, Seaman N. Adams 44
Wheelersburg 37, Piketon 28
Division IV
Region 15
Latham Western 69, Corning Miller 37
Leesburg Fairfield 54, Bainbridge Paint Valley 32
Lucasville Valley 78, New Boston Glenwood 46
Portsmouth Notre Dame 61, Waterford 56
S. Webster 75, Peebles 57
Stewart Federal Hocking 68, Mowrystown Whiteoak 61
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 72, Manchester 26
Region 16
Felicity-Franklin 52, Franklin Middletown Christian 41
Jackson Center 59, Houston 32
New Madison Tri-Village 91, Day. Jefferson 17
RULH 71, Cin. Christian 66
S. Charleston SE 53, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 45
Troy Christian 54, Sidney Lehman 42