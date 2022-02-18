Blue Lion bowling 6th at Sectional

The Washington Blue Lions boys bowling team competed in the Division II Sectional Tournament last Monday, Feb. 14 along with 20 other teams.

Bowlers rolled three individual games and six baker games compiling their team’s total pinfall.

The top four teams advance to the District Tournament along with four individual qualifiers that are not part of an advancing team. The Blue Lions, knocking down a total of 3,594 pins, came up 25 pins short on the day and did not qualify as a team.

Mason Mullins, a freshman, has advanced to the OHSAA District Bowling Tournament which will be held on Monday, Feb. 21.

Mullins qualified as an individual with a 599 series, the 9th-highest series out of 100 bowlers. Mullins rolled games of 225, 195 and 179. Two teams and two individual qualifiers will advance from the District Tournament to the State Tournament.

Other Blue Lion results were senior Drew Ferguson finishing 22nd with a 534 series, senior Noah McMurray finishing 36th with a 499 series, senior Jordan Pottle finishing 43rd with a 480 series, and freshman Nick Walker finishing 62nd with a series of 431.

The Blue Lions Boys Bowling team, led by Coach Buckie Caulley, had a successful season, finishing 3rd in the Frontier Athletic Conference. Mullins received All-FAC honors, finishing 6th overall in the league this year with a 203.59 average.

The Washington Blue Lion bowling team is shown at the Sectional Tournament at Shawnee Lanes in Chillicothe where they competed on Feb. 14, 2022. (front, l-r); Nick Walker, Drew Ferguson, Mason Mullins; (back, l-r); Noah McMurray, Jon Rader and Jordan Pottle. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/02/web1_WCH-Bowling-Team-pic-1-.jpg The Washington Blue Lion bowling team is shown at the Sectional Tournament at Shawnee Lanes in Chillicothe where they competed on Feb. 14, 2022. (front, l-r); Nick Walker, Drew Ferguson, Mason Mullins; (back, l-r); Noah McMurray, Jon Rader and Jordan Pottle. Washington Blue Lion freshman Mason Mullins has qualified to the Division II District tournament that will be held Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 at Shawnee Lanes in Chillicothe. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/02/web1_Mullins-Bowling-Pic.jpg Washington Blue Lion freshman Mason Mullins has qualified to the Division II District tournament that will be held Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 at Shawnee Lanes in Chillicothe.

Mullins advances to District