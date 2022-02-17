Panthers fall to Louisville in State duals

The Miami Trace Panthers wrestling team competed against Louisville in the State dual team tournament Saturday, Feb. 12 at Louisville.

Louisville won the match, 42-24.

In other Division II matches, Graham Local beat Wilmington, 66-11, Ashland topped Perry, 44-21 and Aurora defeated Beaver Local, 54-21.

In the semifinals, Graham beat Ashland, 46-21 and Aurora beat Louisville, 43-29.

Graham won the championship, 48-22 over Aurora.

Louisville defeated Ashland, 48-25 to place second.

For the Panthers against Louisville, Corbin Melvin won a 1-0 decision over Connor Novosel at 120 pounds.

At 144 pounds, Weston Melvin pinned Josiah Walker in 2:28.

At 150 pounds, Asher LeBeau pinned Wyatt Smith in 4:03.

Ethynn Munro won a 9-8 decision over Jude Yeager at 157 pounds.

Bryce Bennett pinned Gavin Knisley at 215 pounds in 23 seconds.

Against Beaver Local, the following Panthers won matches:

Lyric Dickerson pinned Brodi Bowersock at 106 in 3:35; Spencer Smith won a 6-4 decision over Justice Fisher at 113 pounds; Brice Perkins (120) pinned Levi Ritteger in 3:05; Corbin Melvin beat Kaydon Bobby at 126 pounds, 9-2; Bryce Bennett pinned Tristan Murphy at 215 pounds in 32 seconds and Stephen Lehr pinned Brady Smith at heavyweight in 24 seconds.

Miami Trace will compete in the Frontier Athletic Conference tournament at Jackson High School Friday.

Louisville 42, Miami Trace 24

106 – Lacy Harvey (L) dec. Lyric Dickerson (MT), 7-5

113 – Kolten Barker (L) pinned Spencer Smith (MT), :46

120 – Corbin Melvin (MT) dec. Connor Novosel (L), 1-0

126 – Dylan Rhoads (L) pinned Garrett Carson (MT), 1:48

132 – Pablo Castro (L) pinned Riston LeBeau (MT), 1:01

138 – Dominic Hoffarth (L) dec. Aiden Johnson (MT), tf 19-0

144 – Weston Melvin (MT) pinned Josiah Walker (L), 2:28

150 – Asher LeBeau (MT) pinned Wyatt Smith (L), 4:03

157 – Ethynn Munro (MT) dec. Jude Yeager (L), 9-8

165 – Brenden Severs (L) dec. Vincent Munro (MT), md 10-0

175 – Noah Peterson (L) dec. Kylan Knapp (MT), 4-2

190 – Blake Schaffer (L) pinned Jayden LeBeau (MT), 2:31

215 – Bryce Bennett (MT) pinned Gavin Knisley (L), :23

285 – Cameron Brazek (L) dec. Stephen Lehr (MT), 8-2

Beaver Local 37, Miami Trace 36

Beaver Local won by criterion c

106 – Lyric Dickerson (MT) pinned Brodi Bowersock (B), 3:35

113 – Spencer Smith (MT) dec. Justice Fisher (B), 6-4

120 – Brice Perkins (MT) pinned Levi Ritteger (B), 3:05

126 – Corbin Melvin (MT) dec. Kaydon Bobby (B), 9-2

132 – Jaymin Salsberry (B) pinned Garrett Carson (MT), :56

138 – Mark Emmerling Jr. (B) pinned Riston LeBeau (MT), 1:58

144 – Dorian Jackson (B) dec. Aiden Johnson (MT), 5-2

157 – Logan Ours (B) pinned Asher LeBeau (MT), 2:26

165 – Kane Curran (B) pinned Ethynn Munro (MT), 3:42

175 – Gabe Morgan (B) dec. Vincent Munro (MT), 5-1

190 – Jimmy Hughes (B) won by forfeit

215 – Bryce Bennett (MT) pinned Tristan Murphy (B), :32

285 – Stephen Lehr (MT) pinned Brady Smith (B), :24