Blue Lions, Panthers split j-v, freshman games

The Washington Blue Lion junior-varsity and freshman boys basketball teams hosted Miami Trace Friday, Feb. 11.

Miami Trace won the j-v game, 41-39 and Washington won the freshman game, 47-34.

In the j-v game, Brady Amrstrong was the game’s leading scorer for Miami Trace with 15 points. He hit three three-point field goals.

Shay Salyers scored 10 points (he had one three); Garrett Guess scored nine points (with one three); Gaige Stuckey scored three points and Pierce McCarty and Skye Salyers both had two points.

Coleden May led the Blue Lions with 12 points, including one three.

Garrett Rickman scored 10 points, Will Miller hit three threes for nine points and Nydrell Wright, Gabe Tayese, Nathan Upthegrove and Gabe Wightman each scored two points.

Miami Trace led 12-8 at the end of the first quarter. The game was tied, 22-22 at the half.

Washington led 30-27 after three quarters and Miami Trace scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to nine points for the Blue Lions.

In the freshman game, Gage Merritt was the game’s leading scorer for Washington with 14 points. He had two threes.

Nydrell Wright scored 10 points, Will Miller had eight points (with one three), Jakob Hoosier scored five points (he had one three), Jacob Lindsey and Rocky Jones both scored four points and Isaac Hood scored two points.

Skye Salyers led the Panthers with 12 points. He had three three-point field goals.

Trey Robinette scored eight points, Bryson Yeoman and Ian Mavis both scored four points and Gaige Stuckey and Carter Denney each scored two points.

Miami Trace held a 9-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers led 17-15 at the close of the half.

The Blue Lions took the lead with a 19-13 third quarter advantage.

Washington closed out the game with a 13-4 four quarter.