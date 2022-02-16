MT 2nd at FAC; Manbevers Bowler of the Year

On Thursday, Feb. 10, the Miami Trace Panthers traveled to Hillsboro for the Frontier Athletic Conference tournament and final meet for the 2021-22 season.

After all was said and done, the Miami Trace boys won the FAC tournament, but fell one game short of their goal to win the FAC title.

However, they have a very good year with a record of 13-2, finishing second behind Hillsboro.

In the FAC tournament, Connor Collins had scores of 238 and 222.

Jayden Brown bowled a 244 and a 203; Brendan Major, 224 and 212; Jake Manbevers, 199 and Jonah Goddard, 186 for what head coach Ron Amore Sr. said was “a great team effort.”

For the FAC All-League First Team, the Panthers finished in the number one and two positions, with Jake Manbevers earning the FAC Bowler of the Year distinction and Connor Collins placing in the second position.

Manbevers set a new FAC high average record of 233.

“I am very proud of these talented young men,” Amore said. “They are a very hard-working group. We are now preparing for the District tournament.”

FIRST TEAM, ALL-FAC — The top seven bowlers in the Frontier Athletic Conference for the 2021-22 season are pictured at the FAC tournament at Highland Lanes in Hillsboro. They are shown (l-r) from the No. 7-ranked bowler (at left) to the FAC Bowler of the Year (at right). Shawn Rogers, Hillsboro; Mason Mullins, Washington; Hunter Springer and Zach Ison, Hillsboro; Shawn Woodyard, Jackson and from Miami Trace, Connor Collins and Bowler of the Year Jake Manbevers. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/02/web1_FAC-boys-bowling-1st-teamers-for-2021-2022-season.jpg FIRST TEAM, ALL-FAC — The top seven bowlers in the Frontier Athletic Conference for the 2021-22 season are pictured at the FAC tournament at Highland Lanes in Hillsboro. They are shown (l-r) from the No. 7-ranked bowler (at left) to the FAC Bowler of the Year (at right). Shawn Rogers, Hillsboro; Mason Mullins, Washington; Hunter Springer and Zach Ison, Hillsboro; Shawn Woodyard, Jackson and from Miami Trace, Connor Collins and Bowler of the Year Jake Manbevers. Courtesy photo