WHS’ Gibbs advances to State tournament

HARRISON — The Washington Blue Lions girls wrestling team sent three competitors to the District meet at Harrison Sunday, Feb. 13.

Jenna Kuhn, the team’s lone senior, went 2-2 at the meet at 100 pounds.

The bracket featured the No. 1 wrestler in the state.

“Jenna wrestled tough, but, unfortunately did not make it to the State tournament,” coach Wes Gibbs said.

Lyndyn Gibbs won the District title at 120 pounds.

“She is our first Lady Lion to achieve it,” Gibbs said.

Gibbs pinned her way through the competition, each pin coming in the first period.

In the championship match, Gibbs pinned the No. 5-ranked competitor from Greeneview in 1:51.

Gibbs (now 34-2 in girls only competition) will wrestle this Saturday and Sunday at the State-tournament, sponsored by the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association, at Hillard Davidson.

Mariah Campbell went 1-2 at 155 pounds for Washington.

“She is a first-year wrestler we are really excited about,” Gibbs said. “Learning this sport, and the positions you need to be in is one of the hardest things to do. She won some big matches for us.”

“Greeneview won the District, which is pretty amazing for a small community to get the number of girls needed and to get them wrestling that well so fast,” Gibbs said.

Miami Trace sent Hunter Johnson to the District. She went 0-2 but had a tough draw in the tournament, Gibbs noted.

There were a total of seven girls from the Frontier Athletic Conference competing at the District.

In addition to the four from Fayette County, there was Mia Skinner from Hillsboro. She placed fifth at the District at 100 pounds to become a State alternate.

Daysia Daugherty of McClain was fifth at 120 pounds, reaching the status of State alternate.

Mackennah Craft of Jackson, the No. 1-ranked wrestler at 100-pounds in the state and ranked No. 2 nationally, won the District title in her weight division.

“I also want to point out the hard work and dedication of these girls,” Gibbs said. “Not only at the high school level, but our junior high girls work non stop at getting better. Craig Snyder and I do not coach to win. Getting them to understand the sport is our only mission, and winning seems to be a side effect of buying in.”

Lyndyn Gibbs was interviewed by the head coach of the Washington High School program, Louis Reid.

Gibbs was asked how she felt about there being a girls’ State tournament.

“I feel better at wrestling, like I can accomplish more compared to if there (were) only boys wrestling,” Gibbs responded.

What motivates Gibbs to wrestle?

“Knowing this will help future female wrestlers; to help get girls wrestling recognized.”

And a favorite memory in wrestling?

“Winning the girls’ District championship and the hug I got from my dad,” Gibbs said of her coach/father, Wes Gibbs.

Her next goal?

First place at State, Gibbs replied.

This trio of Washington High School student-athletes competed at the District tournament at Harrison Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (l-r); Jenna Kuhn, Lyndyn Gibbs and Mariah Campbell. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/02/web1_3-Blue-Lion-girl-wrestlers-at-Districts-Feb-2022.jpg This trio of Washington High School student-athletes competed at the District tournament at Harrison Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (l-r); Jenna Kuhn, Lyndyn Gibbs and Mariah Campbell. The officials raises Lyndyn Gibbs’ arm after a victory during the District tournament Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 at Harrison, Ohio. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/02/web1_Lyndyn-Gibbs-wins-match-at-Districts-Feb-13-2022.jpg The officials raises Lyndyn Gibbs’ arm after a victory during the District tournament Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 at Harrison, Ohio. Courtesy photos