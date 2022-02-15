High school gymnasts compete in Delaware

The Miami Trace and Washington gymnastic teams traveled to Delaware to compete at Buckeye Valley. Achieving the highest team score for the season Miami Trace won the competition (123.75).

Washington tallied a 97.1 score while Buckeye Valley finished with a 90.

Senior Milana Macioce performed her best routines as she earned personal best marks on all four of her events. Macioce placed second on floor exercise (8.2), third on uneven bars (7.4), fifth on balance beam (7.9) and seventh on vault (7.5)

Teammate Bayley Carr stood in first place in the All-Around at the conclusion of the meet. Carr represented her team quite well as she took first place on vault (8.0) floor (8.6) and bars (7.7). Carr placed seventh on balance beam (7.4)

Adena gymnast Claire Robinson, was awarded second place in the all-around. Robinson earned the balance beam championship (8.4), was third on floor (8.1) and vault (7.8) and fourth on bars (7.3)

Washington Blue Lion Maryn Mustain placed fourth in the all-around. Mustain brought a fourth place finish on vault (7.75) second on beam (8.2), fourth on floor (8.0) and a fifth on bars (7.0)

The team will travel to Thomas Worthington on Wednesday for a quad meet at 6:30 p.m.

Miami Trace’s Milana Macioce executes a back tuck flyaway off the high bar. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/02/web1_Milana-Macioce.jpg Miami Trace’s Milana Macioce executes a back tuck flyaway off the high bar. Miami Trace’s Bayley Carr performs a backhandspring connection atop the balance beam. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/02/web1_Bayley-Carr.jpg Miami Trace’s Bayley Carr performs a backhandspring connection atop the balance beam.