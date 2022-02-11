The Washington Lady Blue Lions traveled to Gallipolis for a Division II Sectional tournament game against Gallia Academy Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Washington won the game, 46-41 in overtime, improving to 4-18 on the season. Above, Washington junior Megan Sever runs the offense, guarded by senior Preslee Reed (13). Washington’s next game is a Sectional championship to be played at Sheridan High School in Thornville Monday at 7 p.m. Sheridan is the No. 1 seed in the tournament and the No. 6-ranked team in the state in Division II in the latest Associated Press poll.

The Washington Lady Blue Lions traveled to Gallipolis for a Division II Sectional tournament game against Gallia Academy Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Washington won the game, 46-41 in overtime, improving to 4-18 on the season. Above, Washington junior Megan Sever runs the offense, guarded by senior Preslee Reed (13). Washington’s next game is a Sectional championship to be played at Sheridan High School in Thornville Monday at 7 p.m. Sheridan is the No. 1 seed in the tournament and the No. 6-ranked team in the state in Division II in the latest Associated Press poll.