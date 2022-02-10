Lady Lions beat Gallia Academy in tournament opener

GALLIPOLIS — The Washington Lady Blue Lion varsity basketball team was right back in action Thursday night after a low-scoring game against Miami Trace the night before to post a 46-41 victory in overtime at Gallia Academy High School.

It was Washington’s third game in four days.

Washington is the No. 17 seed and Gallia Academy the No. 16 seed in the 18-team tournament.

Washington improves to 4-18 on the season and will play for a Sectional championship on Valentine’s Day.

The Lady Lions will have a stern challenge on Feb. 14 as they go to Thornville to play the No. 1 seed Sheridan. The Generals are ranked No. 6 in the State this week in Division II by the Associated Press with a record of 17-3.

Also on Monday, Miami Trace will play at Jackson, McClain will go to Vinton County, Hillsboro will play at Unioto and Chillicothe is at Waverly.