Astros beat Lady Panthers, 53-36

LEES CREEK — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers basketball team visited East Clinton High School on Tuesday, Feb. 1 for a game against their former South Central Ohio League opponent.

East Clinton won the game, 53-36.

Miami Trace junior Hillery ‘Bean’ Jacobs led her team with 12 points. She hit two three-point field goals. She also had six rebounds, two assists and blocked two shots.

Senior Libby Aleshire scored eight points for Miami Trace. She also had four rebounds.

Sophomore Jessee Stewart scored seven points, hitting one three-point basket. She had three rebounds and led the team with four steals.

Junior Hillary McCoy had six points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Senior Sidney Payton scored three points.

East Clinton had three players reach double figures, with senior Kelsi Lilly and junior Libby Evanshine sharing game-high scoring honors, each with 13 points. Lilly had one three-point bucket.

Sophomore Jordan Collom scored 11 points for East Clinton, connecting for three threes.

Sophomore Lauren Runyon scored seven points, junior Kami Whiteaker scored six (two threes) and junior Jayden Murphy had two points.

East Clinton led 17-9 at the end of the first quarter and 34-19 at the half.

Miami Trace pulled to within eight points at the end of the third quarter (38-30).

The Astros outscored Miami Trace 15-6 in the fourth quarter.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 9 10 11 6 — 36

EC 17 17 4 15 — 53

MIAMI TRACE — Kaelin Pfeifer 0-0-0; Hillary McCoy 3-0-6; Sue Morris 0-0-0; Jessee Stewart 2 (1)-0-7; Libby Aleshire 4-0-8; Mallory Pavey 0-0-0; Sidney Payton 1-1-3; Mallory Lovett 0-0-0; Hillery Jacobs 2 (2)-2-12; Addyson Butts 0-0-0. TOTALS — 12 (3)-3-36. Free throw shooting: 3 of 4 for 75 percent. Three-point field goals: Jacobs, 2; Stewart. Field goal shooting: 15 of 43 for 35 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 3 of 18 for 17 percent. Rebounds: 26 (5 offensive). Turnovers: 25. Assists: 10. Steals: 10. Blocked shots: 6.

EAST CLINTON — Jordan Collom 1 (3)-0-11; Megan Tong 0-0-0; Libby Evanshine 5-3-13; Kami Whiteaker 0 (2)-0-6; Lauren Runyon 2-3-7; Jozie Jones 0-0-0; Megan Hadley 0-1-1; Kelsi Lilly 4 (1)-2-13; Lauren Stonewall 0-0-0; Jayden Murphy 0-2-2. TOTALS — 12 (6)-11-53. Free throw shooting: 11 of 15 for 73 percent. Three-point field goals: Collom, 3; Whiteaker, 2; Lilly. Field goal shooting: 18 of 56 for 32 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 6 of 22 for 27 percent. Offensive rebounds: 17. Turnovers: 17.