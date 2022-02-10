Hillsboro defeats Lady Lions, 59-26

HILLSBORO — On Monday, Feb. 7, the Washington Lady Blue Lions varsity basketball team visited Hillsboro High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference game against the Indians.

Hillsboro won the game, 59-26.

Senior Gracie Dean was the game’s leading scorer for Hillsboro with 24 points.

Senior Brynn Bledsoe scored nine points, while junior Mya Bell and freshman Blake Herdman both scored eight points.

Washington senior Aaralyne Estep and junior Megan Sever both scored eight points. Estep hit two three-point field goals.

Junior Allie Mongold and sophomore Calleigh Wead-Salmi each scored four points and junior Natalie Woods scored two points.

Mongold had one three-point field goal.

Hillsboro led 13-6 at the end of the first quarter and 26-11 at the half.

It was 45-20, Hillsboro after three quarters of play.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 6 5 9 6 — 26

H 13 13 19 14 — 59

WASHINGTON — Aaralyne Estep 1 (2)-0-8; Allie Mongold 0 (1)-1-4; Calleigh Wead-Salmi 2-0-4; Megan Sever 4-0-8; Natalie Woods 1-0-2; Alizae Ryan 0-0-0; Addie Shiltz 0-0-0. TOTALS — 8 (3)-1-26. Free throw shooting: 1 of 6 for 17 percent. Three-point field goals: Estep, 2; Mongold.

HILLSBORO — Gracie Dean 9 (1)-3-24; Mya Bell 2 (1)-1-8; Rylie Scott 1-2-4; Sinai Roberts 0-0-0; Eden Edenfield 1-0-2; Peighton Bledsoe 0 (1)-1-4; Brynn Bledsoe 3-3-9; Blake Herdman 1 (2)-0-8; Maddie Taylor 0-0-0. TOTALS — 17 (5)-10-59. Free throw shooting: 10 of 16 for 63 percent. Three-point field goals: Herdman, 2; Dean, Bell, P. Bledsoe.