Lady Panthers beat Lady Lions, 24-18

Fayette County’s two local prep basketball teams finished their respective regular seasons when Miami Trace visited Washington High School Wednesday, Feb. 9.

It was a low-scoring game that saw Miami Trace come away with a 24-18 victory.

It was senior night and Washington recognized its lone senior, Aaralyne Estep, prior to the game.

Junior Hillery ‘Bean’ Jacobs was the game’s leading scorer for Miami Trace with nine points. She also led Miami Trace with six rebounds.

Sophomore Jessee Stewart scored six points for the Lady Panthers and junior Hillary McCoy had five points.

Stewart and Jacobs each had one three-point field goal for Miami Trace.

Senior Sidney Payton and junior Kaelin Pfeifer both scored two points for the Lady Panthers.

Washington sophomore Calleigh Wead-Salmi led her team with six points.

Junior Megan Sever hit one three and had a total of five points.

Junior Allie Mongold scored four points, junior Natalie Woods had two points and sophomore Alizae Ryan had one point.

Miami Trace led 9-5 at the end of the first quarter and 15-6 at halftime.

It was 17-11 in favor of the Lady Panthers after three quarters of play.

With baskets from Woods and Mongold, Washington trailed 17-15 with 6:14 to play in the game. Miami Trace scored the next seven points and Sever sank a three late to put the final at 24-18.

“It wasn’t the prettiest game of basketball,” Miami Trace head coach Kayla Dettwiller said. “We’ve been off five days. Yesterday was the first day we’ve had practice and it was a short practice due to ice still being on the roads, and it showed tonight.

“There were times when our legs were dead,” Dettwiller said. “We didn’t have air underneath our shots. We got sped up at times and I think that’s just due to (lack of practice time).”

Washington was coming off a 59-26 loss at Hillsboro Monday night.

“I thought we responded really well,” Washington head coach Samantha Bihl said. “I played six kids and they all got a lot of minutes. I can not say enough about our effort on the defensive end tonight. We got stops. We rebounded the ball really well. (Rebounding) really hurt us in our last game.

“We struggle offensively to score,” Bihl said. “We do every game and we know that. So, let’s play to our strength. Defensively, I know that we can do some things. Monday night we didn’t execute defensively. Tonight I felt like we showed up with a different mentality. Any time you can hold a team to 24 points, I’m good with that.

“I wanted a good showing for Aaralyne and I felt like my kids did that,” Bihl said. “They played hard and they played together and for each other.”

Washington finishes the 2021-22 regular season with a record of 3-18 overall, 0-10 in the FAC.

The Lady Lions begin Sectional tournament play with a game at Gallia Academy Thursday at 7 p.m.

Miami Trace completes the regular season portion of its schedule at 8-13 overall, 6-4 in the FAC. The Lady Panthers open tournamnt play at Jackson Monday at 7 p.m.

Jackson clinched the FAC title Tuesday with a 64-37 win over Chillicothe, going 8-2 in the conference. Miami Trace ties with Chillicothe for second place in the FAC. Hillsboro was 5-4 going into their game against McClain (4-5) Wednesday night.

In the junior-varsity game Wednesday, played for two quarters, Miami Trace beat Washington, 13-9.

For Miami Trace, Addyson Butts and Nevaeh Lyons both scored five points.

Ellie Robinette scored two points and Hannah Binegar scored one.

For Washington, Trinity George was the leading scorer with six points.

Lindsey Bunch scored two points and Jada Ryan scored one.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 9 6 2 7 — 24

W 5 1 5 7 — 18

MIAMI TRACE — Kaelin Pfeifer 1-0-2; Hillary McCoy 2-1-5; Jessee Stewart 1 (1)-1-6; Libby Aleshire 0-0-0; Mallory Pavey 0-0-0 Sidney Payton 1-0-2; Mallory Lovett 0-0-0; Hillery Jacobs 3 (1)-0-9. TOTALS — 8 (2)-2-24. Free throw shooting: 2 of 8 for 25 percent. Three-point field goals: Stewart, Jacobs. Field goal shooting: 10 of 28 for 36 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 2 of 6 for 33 percent. Rebounds: 17 (3 offensive). Turnovers: 15. Assists: 4. Steals: 8. Blocked shots: 3.

WASHINGTON — Aaralyne Estep 0-0-0; Allie Mongold 1-2-4; Calleigh Wead-Salmi 2-2-6; Megan Sever 1 (1)-0-5; Natalie Woods 1-0-2; Alizae Ryan 0-1-1. TOTALS — 5 (1)-5-18. Free throw shooting: 5 of 8 for 63 percent. Three-point field goal: Sever. Field goal shooting: 6 of 32 for 19 percent. Turnovers: 16. Offensive rebounds: 5.

Washington junior Allie Mongold brings the ball up the floor, guarded by Miami Trace junior Hillary McCoy during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Washington High School Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/02/web1_Allie-Mongold-vs-Trace-2-9-2022.jpg Washington junior Allie Mongold brings the ball up the floor, guarded by Miami Trace junior Hillary McCoy during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Washington High School Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Miami Trace sophomore Jessee Stewart takes the ball in for a layup guarded by Washington senior Aaralyne Estep during the second meeting of the two Fayette County teams Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 at Washington High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/02/web1_Jessee-Stewart-vs-WCH-2-9-2022.jpg Miami Trace sophomore Jessee Stewart takes the ball in for a layup guarded by Washington senior Aaralyne Estep during the second meeting of the two Fayette County teams Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 at Washington High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Washington High School senior Aaralyne Estep was recognized prior to playing the final home game of her career Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/02/web1_Aaralyne-Estep-2-9-2022.jpg Washington High School senior Aaralyne Estep was recognized prior to playing the final home game of her career Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Alekae Wilson, center, a 6th-grader at Miami Trace Middle School, was recognized at the game between Washington and Miami Trace Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 at Washington High School. Washington Court House City Schools and Miami Trace Local Schools presented Wilson with a Fayette County Student Citizenship Award. Through his efforts, Wilson raised close to $1,200 to donate to Second Chance Center of Hope, a local volunteer-based non-profit that gives victims of domestic violence a start of a Second Chance. The organization also helps the homeless in Fayette County. Along with Wilson are (left), Bryan Sheets, Principal of Miami Trace High School and Greg Phipps, Athletic Director at Washington High School. The money was spent on Christmas items for children in need. It is Wilson’s hope to continue raising money every December for this cause. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/02/web1_Citizensship-award-2-9-2022.jpg Alekae Wilson, center, a 6th-grader at Miami Trace Middle School, was recognized at the game between Washington and Miami Trace Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 at Washington High School. Washington Court House City Schools and Miami Trace Local Schools presented Wilson with a Fayette County Student Citizenship Award. Through his efforts, Wilson raised close to $1,200 to donate to Second Chance Center of Hope, a local volunteer-based non-profit that gives victims of domestic violence a start of a Second Chance. The organization also helps the homeless in Fayette County. Along with Wilson are (left), Bryan Sheets, Principal of Miami Trace High School and Greg Phipps, Athletic Director at Washington High School. The money was spent on Christmas items for children in need. It is Wilson’s hope to continue raising money every December for this cause. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos