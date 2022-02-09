Panthers win swim meet with Blue Lions, 3 other schools

The Miami Trace High School and Washington High School swim teams held a meet at the Fayette County Family YMCA pool on Jan. 19, 2022.

There were also student-athletes from Logan Elm, Adena and Circleville High Schools competing in the meet.

Miami Trace won the varsity girls meet with 280 team points. Washington was second with 205 points.

Logan Elm was third with 201 points, Circleville was fourth with 116 points and Adena was fifth with 63 points.

Miami Trace also won the boys meet, totalling 257 points to 210 points for second place Logan Elm.

Washington was third with 136 points, followed by Adena with 74 points and Circleville with 64 points.

In the girls junior-varsity portion of the meet, Miami Trace won with 66 points. Logan Elm was second with 40 team points.

Miami Trace’s Alexa Streitenberger, Courtney Arnold, Madison Picklesimer and Keely McBride won the the 200-yard medley relay in 2:31.12.

Streitenberger also won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:18.09.

Washington’s Chloe Lovett won the 100-yard freestyle, turning in a time of 1:15.60.

Audrey Lotz of Washington won the 500-yard freestyle in 6:22.06. She was close to the school record of 6:21.15 turned in the Kirsten List in 2015.

Washington’s Allison Clay, Alison Lotz, Natalie Truex and Chloe Lovett won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 2:15.06.

Trinity Smith of Washington won the 100-yard breaststroke event in 1:40.02.

Washington’s Blake Walker won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:39.64.

Christian Rossiter of Miami Trace won the 50-yard freestyle in 26.05.

Max Trimble of the Panthers won the 500-yard freestyle in 6:20.45.

Trimble, Justin Everhart, Neo Lehr and Rossiter captured the 400-yard freestyle relay in 4:47.26.

Washington and Miami Trace girls results

200-yard medley relay

Miami Trace, 1st, 2:31.21 (Alexa Streitenberger, Courtney Arnold, Madison Picklesimer, Keely McBride); Washington, dq

200-yard freestyle

Allison Clay, W, 2nd, 2:52.30; Emily Moser, MT, 3rd, 3:19.60; Mackenzie Long, MT, 4th, 4:15.55

200-yard individual medley

Alison Lotz, W, 2nd, 2:56.11; Jordan McCane, W, 3rd, 3:13.59; Madison Picklesimer, MT, 4th, 3:14.48

50-yard freestyle

Haley Brenner, W, 3rd, 31.64; Courtney Arnold, MT, 5th, 33.04; Madison Cory, MT, 7th; Trinity Smith, W, 11th, 45.45

100-yard butterfly

Adeline Newsome, W, 2nd, 1:20.74; Alison Lotz, W, 3rd, 1:30.41; Madison Picklesimer, MT, 4th, 1:31.54

100-yard freestyle

Chloe Lovett, W, 1st, 1:15.60; Keely McBride, MT, 3rd, 1:18.71

500-yard freestyle

Audrey Lotz, W, 1st, 6:22.06; Emily Moser, MT, 2nd, 7:44.14

200-yard freestyle relay

Washington, 1st, 2:15.06 (Allison Clay, Alison Lotz, Natalie Truex, Chloe Lovett); Miami Trace, 2nd, 2:15.64 (Madison Picklesimer, Keely McBride, Courtney Arnold, Alexa Streitenberger)

100-yard backstroke

Alexa Streitenberger, MT, 1st, 1:18.09; Keely McBride, MT, 4th, 1:30.37

100-yard breaststroke

Trinity Smith, W, 1st, 1:40.02; Courtney Arnold, MT, 2nd, 1:43.20

400-yard freestyle relay

Miami Trace, 2nd, 5:42.46 (Emily Moser, Madison Cory, Alexandra Fitzgerald, Alexa Streitenberger)

50-yard freestyle (junior-varsity)

Alexandra Fitzgerald, MT, 2nd, 41.48; Mackenzie Long, MT, 3rd, 52.33

100-yard freestyle (junior-varsity)

Madison Cory, MT, 2nd, 1:29.16; Alexandra Fitzgerald, MT, 3rd, 1:39.05

Miami Trace and Washington boys results

200-yard medley relay

Miami Trace, 2nd, 2:24.58 (Max Trimble, Christian Rossiter, Caleb Bowers, Kaiden Howard); Washington, dq

200-yard freestyle

Blake Walker, W, 1st, 2:39.64

200-yard individual medley

Caleb Bowers, MT, 2nd, 2:51.52

50-yard freestyle

Christian Rossiter, MT, 1st, 26.05; Ryan Elrich, W, 2nd, 26.51

100-yard butterfly

Caleb Bowers, MT, 2nd, 1:28.24; Toby Lovett, W, 3rd, 1:35.15

100-yard freestyle

Isaiah Wightman, W, 2nd, 1:12.42; Justin Everhart, MT, 3rd, 1:20.61; Kaiden Howard, MT, 4th, 1:21.40

500-yard freestyle

Max Trimble, MT, 1st, 6:20.45

200-yard freestyle relay

Miami Trace, 2nd, 2:03.41 (Max Trimble, Kaiden Howard, Caleb Bowers, Christian Rossiter); Washington, 3rd, 2:09.66 (Blake Walker, Toby Lovett, Isaiah Wightman, Ryan Elrich)

100-yard backstroke

Justin Everhart, MT, 4th, 1:42.06

100-yard breaststroke

Kaiden Howard, MT, 3rd, 1:34.72; Neo Lehr, MT, 6th, 1:49.42

400-yard freestyle relay

Miami Trace, 1st, 4:47.26 (Max Trimble, Justin Everhart, Neo Lehr, Christian Rossiter); Washington, 2nd, 4:50.20 (Blake Walker, Toby Lovett, Isaiah Wightman, Ryan Elrich)