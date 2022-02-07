Waverly No. 1, McClain No. 2 seeds in Sectional draw

The Division II boys basketball Sectional tournament pairings for the Southeast District were announced Sunday, Feb. 6.

As many expected, the Waverly Tigers are the No. 1 seed with a record of 15-3.

The No. 16 seed Athens (5-12) will host No. 17 Circleville (4-14) Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.

The winner of the Athens vs Circleville game will play at Waverly Friday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.

Each game played on Feb. 18 is a Sectional championship game.

The Waverly/Athens vs Circleville winner will play in the District semifinals against the winner of No. 8 seed Warren (13-6) vs New Lexington (No. 9 seed, 12-6) Saturday, Feb. 26 at 1 p.m. at Southeastern High School near Chillicothe.

Logan Elm (13-4) is the No. 4 seed and will host Hillsboro (No. 13 seed, 8-10) on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.

The winner of that game will take on the winner of the game between No. 5 seed Fairfield Union (13-6) and Jackson (No. 12 seed, 8-9).

Two of those four teams will meet in the District semifinals Saturday, Feb. 26 at 3:30 p.m. at Southeastern.

The McClain Tigers are the No. 2 seed, standing at 12-2.

McClain will host the No. 15 seed Marietta (5-12) on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.

The Washington Blue Lions are the No. 7 seed (11-6) and will host Unioto (No. 10 seed, 11-7) on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.

The winners of the McClain vs Marietta game and the Washington vs Unioto game will play in the District semifinals at Southeastern H.S. Saturday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m.

The bottom four teams in the bracket are No. 3 seed Gallia Academy (12-5) hosting Miami Trace (No. 14 seed, 6-14) and No. 6 seed Sheridan (11-6) vs No. 11 seed Vinton County (11-7) on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.

Those winning teams will meet in the District semifinals Saturday, Feb. 26 at 8:30 p.m. at Southeastern High School.

The District finals are set for Friday, March 4 at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. at Southeastern H.S.

The Regional semifinals are scheduled for Thursday, March 10 at Ohio University in Athens.

Blue Lions No. 7, Panthers No. 14 seeds