Gymnasts perform at Cin. Anderson

Thirty-two schools competed in the Win the Day Invitational at Anderson High School, Cincinnati on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

Miami Trace, Washington and Adena High Schools were in the mix showcasing their routines.

The local gymnasts combined for 11 new personal high marks awarded from the judges for the efforts each gymnast gave within her skills/routines.

Hudson High School prevailed as champions, with a 144.1 team score. Sheridan placed second with 142.9 team points and Strongsville took third with a 141.7 score. Miami Trace completed the meet with a team score of 111.65, placing 22nd. Washington and Adena did not compete full teams.

Claire Robinson (Adena), garnered new high scores on each of her events. Robinson tallied a 32.75 all-around score, the best of her career thus far, as a sophomore. The gymnast continues to add difficult skills, as well as demonstrate consistency of solid perfected routines to receive higher marks from the judges.

Robinson’s scores: Vault, 7.9; Uneven Bars, 7.5; Balance Beam,8.7; Floor Exercise, 8.65

Washington’s Abby Rose earned two of her own personal best scores; a 7.8 on balance beam and a 8.35 on floor exercise.

The gymnasts will be competing in a quad meet at Buckeye Valley on Friday, Feb. 11.

Claire Robinson of Adena performs a straddle cut release move off the high bar. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/02/web1_Claire-Robinson-Adena.jpg Claire Robinson of Adena performs a straddle cut release move off the high bar. Molly Lutey of Washington High School tumbling across the floor as she executes a round-off back-handspring back tuck. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/02/web1_Molly-Lutey-WCH.jpg Molly Lutey of Washington High School tumbling across the floor as she executes a round-off back-handspring back tuck. Cloe Lauderback of Miami Trace High School leaps across the floor during her floor exercise routine. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/02/web1_Cloe-Lauderback-MT.jpg Cloe Lauderback of Miami Trace High School leaps across the floor during her floor exercise routine. Courtesy photos

Robinson captures four all-time high scores