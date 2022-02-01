Lady Lions fall to London

The Washington Lady Lions hosted the London Lady Raiders for a non-conference game Monday, Jan. 31.

London won the game, 38-25.

London led 7-2 at the end of the first quarter and 12-8 at the half.

After three quarters, London was in front, 19-12.

Washington senior Aaralyne Estep led with seven points.

Sophomore Alizae Ryan scored six, sophomore Calleigh Wead-Salmi scored four points, juniors Allie Mongold and Natalie Woods both scored three points and junior Megan Sever scored two. Mongold connected for one three-point field goal.

Junior Alana Kramer was the game’s leading scorer for London with 13 points.

Sophomore Kassie Patterson scored nine points for London and sophomore Macy Baker had eight points.

Washington made 10 of 12 free throw attempts for 83 percent.

In the j-v game Monday, played for two quarters, London won, 24-5.

Washington (3-15 overall, 0-9 in the Frontier Athletic Conference) will host Miami Trace Saturday.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 2 6 4 13 — 25

L 7 5 7 19 — 38

WASHINGTON — Aaralyne Estep 2-3-7; Allie Mongold 0 (1)-0-3; Calleigh Wead-Salmi 1-2-4; Megan Sever 0-2-2; Natalie Woods 0-3-3; Alizae Ryan 3-0-6. TOTALS — 6 (1)-10-25. Free throw shooting: 10 of 12 for 83 percent. Three-point field goals: Mongold. Field goal shooting: 7 of 46 for 15 percent. Turnovers: 12.

LONDON — Natalie Zabloudil 2-2-6; Macy Baker 4-0-8; Chyann Lewis 1-0-2; Kassie Patterson 0 (2)-3-9; Alana Kramer 3-7-13; Sara Oney 0-0-0; Briana Calloway 0-0-0. TOTALS — 10 (2)-12-38. Free throw shooting: 12 of 23 for 52 percent. Three-point field goals: Patterson, 2. Field goal shooting: 12 of 29 for 41 percent. Turnovers: 14.

Washington junior Natalie Woods is about to put up a shot during a non-conference game against London Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 at Washington High School. Also pictured at left for Washington is junior Megan Sever. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/02/web1_Natalie-Woods-vs-London-Jan-31-2022.jpg Washington junior Natalie Woods is about to put up a shot during a non-conference game against London Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 at Washington High School. Also pictured at left for Washington is junior Megan Sever. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald