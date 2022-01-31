Sheridan, Fairfield Union top girls’ seeds in Sectional

The girls Division II basketball tournament pairings were chosen over the weekend.

Sheridan is the No. 1 seed with a record of 15-3.

Fairfield Union is the No. 2 seed with a mark of 16-1.

Washington, the No. 17 seed with a record of 3-14 will play at No. 16 seed Gallia Academy (3-14) Thursday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.

The winner of that game will play at Sheridan on Monday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.

Miami Trace is the No. 12 seed with a record of 7-12.

The Lady Panthers will play at Jackson (No. 5 seed, 13-5), Monday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.

McClain (the No. 13 seed, 6-11) plays at Vinton County (No. 4 seed, 9-4) on Monday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.

Hillsboro is the No. 11 seed with a record of 7-9. They will play at No. 6 seed Unioto (13-4) Monday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.

Chillicothe is the No. 10 seed with a record of 8-8 will play at Waverly (No. 7 seed, 12-4) Monday, Feb. 14. at 7 p.m.

The District tournament will be held Saturday, Feb. 19 with four games at Southeastern High School at 1, 3:30, 6 and 8:30 p.m.

The District championship games (there are two) will be played Friday, Feb. 25 at 6:30 and 9 p.m. at SEHS.