WHS girls 12th at Mechanicsburg meet

The Lady Lion wrestlers competed Monday, Jan. 17 at the Heart of Ohio tournament in Mechanicsburg.

There were 341 female wrestlers taking part.

Each high school weight class was filled with the top-ranked girls from all over Ohio.

For the high school competitors, Lyndyn Gibbs went 3-0 to win the 120-pound division.

Jenna Kuhn went 1-3, placing sixth at 100 pounds.

At 155, Mariah Campbell went 2-2 and Amara Corsbie placed eighth at 235, going 1-3.

In the middle school event, Washington had three weight class champions.

Leah Marine went 3-0 at 104, Kaylee Scott was 5-0 at 122 and Brooklyn Wade went 3-0 at 205.

Marleigh Wary placed eighth, going 2-3 at 110 pounds.

The middle school Blue Lions combined for 13 pins on the day and the high school wrestlers collected seven pins.

The middle school team placed fourth out of 41 schools with four girls.

The Washington High School team finished 12th out of over 100 teams.

“Every single wrestler came away with a win,” Washington coach Wes Gibbs said. “This was the very hardest tournament of the year.

“The ladies are preparing for the Iron Maiden tournament in Bellefontaine this Saturday. And then we prepare for the regional and state tournaments.

“As you can tell from the results, we aren’t quite yet at our peak,” Gibbs said. “We have a few brand new wrestlers hitting their stride, and our junior high girls will join them for the first sanctioned season next year.”

Washington’s Lyndyn Gibbs placed first at 120 pounds at Mechanicsburg Jan. 17, 2022. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/01/web1_Lyndyn-Gibbs-on-podium.jpg Washington’s Lyndyn Gibbs placed first at 120 pounds at Mechanicsburg Jan. 17, 2022. Courtesy photos Washington’s Brooklyn Wade placed first at 205 pounds at Mechanicsburg Jan. 17, 2022. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/01/web1_Brooklyn-Wade.jpg Washington’s Brooklyn Wade placed first at 205 pounds at Mechanicsburg Jan. 17, 2022. Courtesy photos Washington’s Kaylee Scott placed first at 120 pounds at Mechanicsburg Jan. 17, 2022. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/01/web1_Kaylee-Scott.jpg Washington’s Kaylee Scott placed first at 120 pounds at Mechanicsburg Jan. 17, 2022. Courtesy photos Washington’s Leah Marine placed first at 104 pounds at Mechanicsburg Jan. 17, 2022. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/01/web1_Leah-Marine.jpg Washington’s Leah Marine placed first at 104 pounds at Mechanicsburg Jan. 17, 2022. Courtesy photos