Lady Lion j-v basketball team beats Chillicothe

The Washington Lady Blue Lion junior-varsity basketball team hosted Chillicothe Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Washington won the game, played for just two quarters, 17-15.

Trinity George was the game’s leading scorer for Washington with seven points. She hit one three-point field goal.

Jada Ryan scored six points for Washington and Addi Shiltz and Lindsey Bunch both added two points.

Kendra Allen led Chillicothe with five points.

Also for the Cavaliers, Addy McCloy scored four, Miranda McCloy had three points, Addy Mendell scored two and Alyssa Dudley had one point.

Washington lost the varsity game against Chillicothe, 43-39.

The Record-Herald will publish information on that game when available.

Washington (3-14 overall) is scheduled to host London Monday evening.