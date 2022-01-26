Panthers 2nd at Jim Shaw Baker Challenge

On Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, the Miami Trace High School boys bowling team traveled to Columbus for the Jim Shaw Baker Challenge at Holiday Lanes.

Qualifying fourth, the Panthers won their first two matches and in the championship match, they finished second.

In the Frontier Athletic Conference, the Panthers traveled to Chillicothe and were led by Connor Collins with games of 232 and 236 and Jake Manbevers with a 203.

In the baker portion of the match, the Panthers had games of 213, 202 and 176 for what head coach Ron Amore Sr. called a nice 591 total. Miami Trace went on to defeat Chillicothe.

On Wednesday, Jan. 19, the Washington Blue Lions hosted the Panthers.

Miami Trace was led by Jake Manbevers with a 279 and a 235; Jayden Brown had scores of 247 and 212; Jonah Goddard had games of 236 and 197; Brendan Major had a 228 and 222 game and Connor Collins had scores of 227 and 218.

“It was a great team effort to set a new school scoring record by three pins with a 2,780,” Amore said. “These young men are amazing when they focus on the job at hand.”

Miami Trace is 7-1 in the FAC with a match at Jackson and another at Hillsboro on Jan. 29.

The Miami Trace Panthers bowling team at the Jim Shaw Baker Challenge in Columbus, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (l-r); Matthew Honicker, Jonah Goddard, Bryce Stuckey, Jayden Brown, Connor Collins, Brendan Major, Jake Manbevers, Chris Evans and head coach Ron Amore Sr. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/01/web1_MT-boys-bowling-team-Jan-8-2022.jpg The Miami Trace Panthers bowling team at the Jim Shaw Baker Challenge in Columbus, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (l-r); Matthew Honicker, Jonah Goddard, Bryce Stuckey, Jayden Brown, Connor Collins, Brendan Major, Jake Manbevers, Chris Evans and head coach Ron Amore Sr. Courtesy photo