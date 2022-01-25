Panthers fall to Jackson, Massie

The Miami Trace Panthers varsity basketball team visited Jackson High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference game against the Ironmen Friday, Jan. 14.

Jackson won the game, 59-46.

Junior Andrew Guthrie led the Panthers with 16 points. Guthrie had one three-point field goal.

Sophomore Bryson Osborne hit three three-point field goals and finished with 11 points.

Sophomore Eli Fliehman scored seven points (with one three); sophomore Garrett Guess hit two threes for six points; sophomore Austin Boedeker had four points and senior Bryson Sheets scored two.

Jackson had three players in double figures, led by Jacob Winters with 17 points. Evan Jarvis had 16 points and Tristan Prater scored 15.

The Ironmen led 18-13 at the end of the first quarter and 26-18 at the half.

After three quarters of play, Jackson was in front, 45-35.

Jackson made nine three-point field goals to seven for Miami Trace.

The Ironmen went 10 of 12 from the foul line 83 percent. The Panthers made 3 of 7 shots from the line for 43 percent.

Miami Trace’s game with Dayton Stivers, set for Tuesday, Jan. 25, was cancelled. The Panthers will host the McClain Tigers Friday and the No. 7 team in the Associated Press poll in Division II, Waverly, on Saturday.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 13 5 17 11 — 46

J 19 9 10 14 — 59

MIAMI TRACE — Shay Salyers 0-0-0; Hayden Hunter 0-0-0; Eli Fliehman 2 (1)-0-7; Garrett Guess 0 (2)-0-6; Bryson Osborne 1 (3)-0-11; Austin Boedeker 2-0-4; Bryson Sheets 1-0-2; Andrew Guthrie 5 (1)-3-16. TOTALS — 11 (7)-3-46. Free throw shooting: 3 of 7 for 43 percent. Three-point field goals: Osborne, 3; Guess, 2; Fliehman, Guthrie.

JACKSON — Jacob Winters 6 (1)-2-1; Nate Woodard 1 (1)-0-5; Holden Blankenship 0 (2)-0-6; Evan Jarvis 3 (2)-4-16; Tristan Prater 1 (3)-4-13; Trent Evans 0-0-0. TOTALS — 11 (9)-10-69. Free throw shooting: 10 of 12 for 83 percent. Three-point field goals: Prater, 3; Jarvis, 2; Blankenship, 2; Winters, Woodard.

———

Miami Trace was scheduled to play at Clinton-Massie on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

That game was postponed by snow and was played Saturday, Jan. 22.

The Falcons won the game, 62-54.

Miami Trace had a great start to the game and played a solid first half.

The Panthers led 18-8 after one quarter and 35-19 at the half.

Whatever adjustments the Falcons made at the half turned the game around.

Massie scored 23 points in the third quarter to 12 for the Panthers to pull to within five points, 47-42.

In the fourth quarter, the Falcons scored 20 points to seven for the Panthers for the 62-54.

The Panthers had three players reach double figures in scoring, led by junior Andrew Guthrie with 17 points.

Sophomore Eli Fliehman scored 13 points and sophomore Austin Boedeker scored 12.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 18 17 12 7 — 54

C-M 8 11 23 20 — 62

MIAMI TRACE — Hayden Hunter 0 (1)-1-4; Eli Fliehman 3 (2)-1-13; Garrett Guess 0-0-0; Brady Armstrong 0 (2)-0-6; Bryson Osborne 0-0-0; Austin Boedeker 3 (1)-3-12; Bryson Sheets 1-0-2; Andrew Guthrie 5 (1)-4-17. TOTALS — 12 (7)-9-54. Free throw shooting: 9 of 14 for 64 percent. Three-point field goals: Fliehman, 2; Armstrong, 2; Hunter, Boedeker, Guthrie.

CLINTON-MASSIE — Carter Euton 1-3-5; Kody Zantene 1-2-4; Jerry Trout 0 (3)-0-9; Owen Trick 0 (1)-0-3; Lex Russell 4 (1)-1-12; Keegan Lamb 1 (1)-4-9; Blake Ireland 4 (2)-3-17; Alex Jones 0 (1)-0-3; Ethan Williams 0-0-0. TOTALS — 11 (9)-9-62. Free throw shooting: 13 of 18 for 72 percent. Three-point field goals: Trout, 3; Ireland, 2; Trick, Russell, Lamb, Jones.

Miami Trace senior Hayden Hunter runs the offense during a non-conference game at Clinton-Massie High School Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Also pictured for Miami Trace is junior Andrew Guthrie. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/01/web1_DSC_5548.jpg Miami Trace senior Hayden Hunter runs the offense during a non-conference game at Clinton-Massie High School Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Also pictured for Miami Trace is junior Andrew Guthrie. Elizabeth Clark | Wilmington News Journal