Blue Lions defeat Hillsboro, 69-53

HILLSBORO — The Washington Blue Lion varsity basketball team traveled down US 62 on Friday, Jan. 21 and through the city of Hillsboro to Hillsboro High School, which is located just south of the city, for a Frontier Athletic Conference game against the Indians.

The Blue Lions won this game, 69-53. The win gives Washington a season sweep of Hillsboro. The Blue Lions won at home against the Indians on Dec. 10, 58-51.

Junior Tanner Lemaster led the game with 34 points and 14 rebounds. He hit four of his team’s seven three point field goals and went 10 of 11 from the foul line.

The Blue Lions were outstanding at the line, making 16 of 18 free throw attempts for 89 percent.

Senior Reico Colter scored 14 points and led the Blue Lions with six assists.

Sophomore Isaiah Haithcock scored nine points to go along with six rebounds and three assists.

Freshman Micah Brown hit one three and scored a total of seven points. He also had four rebounds and four assists.

Junior Raleigh Haithcock scored five points, hitting one three. He also had three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Senior Hunter Price led Hillsboro with 18 points (with one three). He turned in a double-double with 10 rebounds. He also led Hillsboro with five assists. Price had one steal and blocked one shot.

Senior Quintin Captain scored 11 points (hitting two threes). He also had five rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot.

Senior Ethan Parry scored eight points to go along with three rebounds, two assists and one steal.

It was 14-13 in favor of Washington at the end of the first quarter.

By the halftime break, the Blue Lions held a 33-30 lead.

Washington was able to move ahead in the third quarter, taking a 50-39 lead.

The Blue Lions won the fourth quarter, 19-14.

“We picked up a nice road win Friday,” Washington head coach Shannon Bartruff said. “Tanner was huge in the post and from the perimeter. This was probably one of the most complete games he’s had in two years.

“Hillsboro was extremely physical on our guards, our drives and on Tanner in the post,” Bartruff said. “Our guys did a good job of keeping their composure and making plays.

“Our defense was sloppy in the first half, but we made some adjustments at the half and cleaned things up,” Bartruff said.

“It’s a big week this week at home,” Bartruff said.

Through Saturday, Jan. 22 games, the Blue Lions were 8-5 overall and five of the six teams in the FAC had three conference victories.

McClain is 6-1, followed by Chillicothe at 3-3, Washington, Hillsboro and Jackson all 3-4 and Miami Trace, 3-5.

Hillsboro is 8-7 overall.

The Blue Lions will host Division I Logan Tuesday at 4:45 p.m.

Washington will host Division I Chillicothe on Friday and then the Blanchester Wildcats come to town Saturday evening.

“We are coming down the stretch here and we need to start clicking more consistently and playing our best ball,” Bartruff said.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 14 19 16 19 — 69

H 13 17 9 14 — 53

WASHINGTON — Reico Colter 5-4-14; John Wall 0-0-0; Raleigh Haithcock 1 (1)-0-5; Troy Thompson 0-0-0; Micah Brown 2 (1)-0-7; Tanner Lemaster 6 (4)-10-34; Isaiah Haithcock 2 (1)-2-9. TOTALS — 16 (7)-16-69. Free throw shooting: 16 of 18 for 89 percent. Three-point field goals: Lemaster, 4; R. Haithcock, Brown, I. Haithcock. Field goal shooting: 23 of 54 for 43 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 7 of 14 for 50 percent. Transition points: 9. Points off turnovers: 13. Second chance points: 4. Points in the paint: 28. Rebounds: 32 (11 offensive). Assists: 19. Steals: 8. Blocked shots: 2. Turnovers: 8.

HILLSBORO — Ethan Parry 4-0-8; Quintin Captain 2 (2)-1-11; Steven Kibler 0-0-0 Canaan Griffith 0 (2)-0-6; Spencer Wyckoff 1-0-2; Jayse Middleton 1-0-2; Bryce Parsons 3-0-6; Bentley Watson 0-0-0; Hunter Price 7 (1)-1-18. TOTALS — 18 (5)-2-53. Free throw shooting: 2 of 5 for 40 percent. Three-point field goals: Captain, 2; Griffith, 2; Price. Field goal shooting: 23 of 54 for 43 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 5 of 22 for 23 percent. Transition points: 16. Points off turnovers: 8. Points in the paint: 26. Rebounds: 32 (10 offensive). Assists: 10. Steals: 6. Blocked shots: 2. Turnovers: 12.