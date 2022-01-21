Lady Panthers fall at Circleville, 46-44

CIRCLEVILLE — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity basketball team visited Circleville to take on the Lady Tigers in a non-conference game Thursday, Jan. 20.

Circleville held on for a 46-44 victory.

Miami Trace sophomore Jessee Stewart led her team with 12 points. She hit two three-point field goals. Stewart also led the Lady Panthers in assists with four.

Junior Hillery Jacobs scored 10 points, with two three-point baskets.

Junior Hillary McCoy scored nine points (with one three and two steals) and junior Mallory Lovett scored eight. Lovett led Miami Trace with 10 rebounds and also had two steals.

Senior Libby Aleshire had seven rebounds and scored two points, junior Kaelin Pfeifer had three assists, a team-high three steals and two points and senior Sidney Payton scored one point.

Circleville had three players in double figures, led by sophomore Gabby McConnell with 15 points. She connected on three three-point field goals.

Sophomore Faith Yancey scored 13 points and senior Lily Winter had 12 points.

Circleville led 14-9 at the end of the first quarter and 26-16 at the half.

Miami Trace gained four points on Circleville in the third quarter and trailed, 36-30.

The Lady Panthers picked up another four points on the Lady Tigers in the fourth quarter, putting the final at 46-44.

Miami Trace (6-12 overall) will host McClain in a Frontier Athletic Conference game Wednesday.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 9 7 14 14 — 44

C 14 12 10 10 — 46

MIAMI TRACE — Kaelin Pfeifer 1-0-2; Hillary McCoy 3 (1)-0-9; Jessee Stewart 3 (2)-0-12; Libby Aleshire 0-2-2; Mallory Pavey 0-0-0; Sidney Payton 0-1-1; Mallory Lovett 3-2-8; Hillery Jacobs 2 (2)-0-10. TOTALS — 12 (5)-5-44. Free throw shooting: 5 of 9 for 55 percent. Three-point field goals: Stewart, 2; Jacobs, 2; McCoy. Field goal shooting: 17 of 50 for 34 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 5 of 20 for 25 percent. Rebounds: 30 (8 offensive). Assists: 12. Steals: 10. Turnovers: 16.

CIRCLEVILLE — Faith Yancey 5 (1)-0-13; Jordan Rhymer 0-0-0; Gabby McConnell 2 (3)-2-15; Sara Gearhart 1-0-2; Maddux Bigam 0-0-0; Addisyn Ndayitwayeko 0-0-0; Lily Winter 5-2-12; Logan Jones 2-0-4. TOTALS — 15 (4)-4-46. Free throw shooting: 4 of 10 for 40 percent. Three-point field goals: McConnell, 3; Yancey.