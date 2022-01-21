Waverly tops Lady Lions, 46-33

WAVERLY — The Washington Lady Blue Lions made the trip down to Waverly Thursday, Jan. 20 to take on the Lady Tigers in a non-conference basketball game.

Waverly won the game, 46-33.

For Washington, senior Aaralyne Estep led with 13 points. She had one three-point field goal.

Junior Allie Mongold scored nine points. She hit one three-point field goal.

Junior Megan Sever and sophomore Calleigh Wead-Salmi each scored four points and junior Natalie Woods scored three points.

Waverly was led in scoring by junior Kelli Stewart with 16 points.

Junior Bailey Vulgamore had 15 points, with one three.

Senior Ava Little finished with nine points (hitting two threes).

It was a very fast start for Waverly as the Lady Tigers took a 15-2 first quarter lead.

At the half, Waverly was in front, 28-3.

Washington’s offense got going in the second half with 12 points in the third quarter. Waverly led 38-15 after three quarters of play.

Washington outscored Waverly 18-8 in the fourth quarter for the 46-33 final.

Washington (3-13 overall) is scheduled to host Chillicothe Wednesday.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

WCH 2 1 12 18 — 33

Wav. 15 13 10 8 — 46

WASHINGTON — Kaithlyn Maquilling 0-0-0; Aaralyne Estep 4 (1)-2-13; Allie Mongold 2 (1)-2-9; Jada Ryan 0-0-0; Calleigh Wead-Salmi 2-0-4; Megan Sever 2-0-4; Natalie Woods 1-1-3; Addison Shiltz 0-0-0. TOTALS — 11 (2)-5-33. Free throw shooting: 5 of 11 for 45 percent. Three-point field goals: Estep, Mongold.

WAVERLY — Kelli Stewart 7-2-16; Ava Little 1 (2)-1-9; Shelby Blanton 0-0-0; Morgan Crabtree 0-0-0; Bailey Vulgamore 5 (1)-2-14; Aubree Fraley 0-0-0; Aerian Tackett 0-0-0; Savannah South 0-0-0; Delaney Tackett 1-0-2; Caris Risner 2-0-4; Sarah Thompson 0-0-0. TOTALS — 16 (3)-5-46. Free throw shooting: 5 of 12 for 42 percent. Three-point field goals: Little, 2; Vulgamore.