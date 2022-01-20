Lady Panthers fall to Chillicothe, 54-43

CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity basketball team played a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Chillicothe Saturday, Jan. 15.

Chillicothe won the game, 54-43.

Junior Hillery Jacobs led Miami Trace with 15 points. She also led her team in rebounds with six.

Junior Mallory Lovett scored 12 points and had five rebounds.

Junior Hillary McCoy scored 11 points. McCoy and Jacobs each hit one three-point field goal.

Junior Kaelin Pfeifer led Miami Trace in steals and assists, with three each.

Senior Libby Aleshire had five rebounds for the Lady Panthers.

Chillicothe junior Jacey Harding poured in 31 points, including two of her team’s four three-point baskets.

Sophomore Avery Cox reached double figures with 10 points.

Chillicothe led 13-10 at the end of the first quarter and 28-16 at the half.

Miami Trace scored 12 points in the third quarter to nine for Chillicothe.

The Lady Panthers fell to 4-4 in the FAC with that result.

On Thursday, Jan. 20, Miami Trace played at Circleville and lost, 46-44, to fall to 6-12 overall.

Also Thursday, the Lady Lions of Washington High School played at Waverly and lost, 46-33.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 10 6 12 15 — 43

C 13 15 9 17 — 54

MIAMI TRACE — Kaelin Pfeifer 0-1-1; Hillary McCoy 4 (1)-0-11; Jessee Stewart 1-0-2; Libby Aleshire 0-0-0; Mallory Pavey 1-0-2; Mallory Lovett 4-4-12; Hillery Jacobs 5 (1)-2-15; Sue Morris 0-0-0. TOTALS — 15 (2)-7-43. Free throw shooting: 7 of 14 for 50 percent. Three-point field goals: McCoy, Jacobs. Field goal shooting: 17 of 45 for 38 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 2 of 12 for 17 percent. Rebounds: 25 (9 offensive). Assists: 5. Steals: 11. Turnovers: 19.

CHILLICOTHE — Jacey Harding 9 (2)-7-31; Emma Fromm 0-0-0; Avery Cox 3 (1)-1-10; Kiera Archer 0-0-0; Caroline Corcoran 0-0-0; Avery Erslan 0 (1)-0-3; Paige Huggins 2-1-5; Emma Barnes 2-1-5. TOTALS — 16 (4)-10-54. Free throw shooting: 10 of 18 for 56 percent. Three-point field goals: Harding, 2; Cox, Erslan. Field goal shooting: 20 of 47 for 43 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 4 of 11 for 36 percent. Turnovers: 14. Offensive rebounds: 14.