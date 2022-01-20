Gymnasts compete in Westerville

The local high school gymnasts performed Jan. 12, 2022 at Westerville with Miami Trace earning third place with a 117.8 team score.
Upper Arlington won the meet with a 125.5team score. Grove City took second (120.4) while Westerville completed the meet in fourth (116) and Washington finished fifth with a 101.4 score.
Claire Robinson, a gymnast representing Adena but training alongside Miami Trace and Washington, stood in second place at the conclusion of the competition while being awarded an 8.3 score from the judges.
Bayley Carr (Miami Trace) stood in the spotlight of recognition as she placed third on uneven bars (7.9), fourth on balance beam (7.85) and fifth overall on all four events (31.1). Teammates Zandra West stood in fifth place on vault (7.85) while McKinley Kelly finished in fifth on bars (7.8).
Washington High School junior gymnast, Abby Rose, earned the fourth place award on uneven bars (7.85).