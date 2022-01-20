Gymnasts compete in Westerville

The local high school gymnasts performed Jan. 12, 2022 at Westerville with Miami Trace earning third place with a 117.8 team score.

Upper Arlington won the meet with a 125.5team score. Grove City took second (120.4) while Westerville completed the meet in fourth (116) and Washington finished fifth with a 101.4 score.

Claire Robinson, a gymnast representing Adena but training alongside Miami Trace and Washington, stood in second place at the conclusion of the competition while being awarded an 8.3 score from the judges.

Bayley Carr (Miami Trace) stood in the spotlight of recognition as she placed third on uneven bars (7.9), fourth on balance beam (7.85) and fifth overall on all four events (31.1). Teammates Zandra West stood in fifth place on vault (7.85) while McKinley Kelly finished in fifth on bars (7.8).

Washington High School junior gymnast, Abby Rose, earned the fourth place award on uneven bars (7.85).

Maryn Mustain of Washington High School excutes a pike jump over the top of the balance beam. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/01/web1_Maryn-Mustain-on-balance-beam.jpg Maryn Mustain of Washington High School excutes a pike jump over the top of the balance beam. Washington High School’s Havannah Burns executes a full turn on balance beam. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/01/web1_Havannah-Burns-balance-beam.jpg Washington High School’s Havannah Burns executes a full turn on balance beam. Miami Trace’s Milana Macioce casts off the low bar before her circling free hip skill. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/01/web1_Milana-Macioce-uneven-bars.jpg Miami Trace’s Milana Macioce casts off the low bar before her circling free hip skill. Second from left is Claire Robinson of Adena, who placed second on balance beam and in fourth place (fourth from left) is Bayley Carr of Miami Trace. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/01/web1_Gymnastics-Awards-pic-Jan-12-2022.jpg Second from left is Claire Robinson of Adena, who placed second on balance beam and in fourth place (fourth from left) is Bayley Carr of Miami Trace.

Robinson 2nd on balance beam