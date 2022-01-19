Blue Lions fall to Fairfield Union, 53-47.

The Washington Blue Lions were back on the court Wednesday, Jan. 19 for a non-conference game against the visiting Falcons of Fairfield Union High School.

Washington rebounded from a slow start, but were outscored by eight points in the second half, falling to Fairfield Union, 53-47.

Fairfield Union improves to 10-5 overall.

Washington junior Tanner Lemaster was the game’s leading scorer with 20 points. He connected on two three-point field goals.

Sophomore John Wall was next in scoring with seven points (including two threes).

Senior Reico Colter and junior Raleigh Haithcock each scored six points (Haithcock had two three-point baskets).

Sophomore Isaiah Haithcock scored five points and freshman Micah Brown scored three.

Junior Brennan Rowles led the Falcons with 14 points. He had three three-point field goals.

Sophomore Caleb Redding scored 10 points for Fairfield Union, sophomore Caleb Schmelzer scored nine points and junior Isaac Schmelzer had eight points.

“I thought we missed a lot of shots that we’ve been making,” Washington head coach Shannon Bartruff said. “Reico is a facilitator. I really don’t have to call a lot when he’s on the floor because I trust him to make the right decision.

“I think he had eight or nine assists tonight and probably could have had 15,” Bartruff said. “He missed some shots he normally makes, too.

“It came down to just some defensive lapses there in the fourth quarter,” Bartruff said. “We had some guys who were sick and I probably should have gotten them out toward the end of the game. I think they were just gassed.

“Fairfield Union is a really good basketball team,” Bartruff said. “They play a tough schedule. They’re in our Sectional and our District. Our Sectional is loaded. It’s everybody in our league, minus Chillicothe. Then you have Fairfield Union and Waverly, one of the best teams in southern Ohio, you have Sheridan and Gallia Academy; you have Unioto. It’s a loaded Sectional.”

Washington struggled from the field in the first quarter, making unofficially 2 of 12 shot attempts.

Raleigh Haithcock hit a three-point shot with 6:10 to play in the quarter and Lemaster scored with 1:32 to play in the initial period.

Fairfield Union held an 11-5 first quarter lead.

The Blue Lions improved considerably in the second quarter, outscoring the Falcons 15-7.

Lemaster hit back-to-back three-point field goals in the quarter. Washington caught Fairfield Union with 5:02 to play in the half on a bucket by Isaiah Haithcock, 14-14.

A bucket from Colter and one from Lemaster helped the Blue Lions take a 20-18 half time lead.

Fairfield Union led by as many as seven points in the third quarter, 29-22, with 4:31 remaining in the period.

The Blue Lions went on a quick 7-0 run with two from Colter, a three from Wall and two from Lemaster, tying the game, 29-29 with just over three minutes left in the quarter.

Wall hit another three and Colter scored to give the Blue Lions a 34-30 lead. After a three by Fairfield Union, the Blue Lions led, 34-33, heading into the final eight minutes of action.

The game remained close as the fourth quarter unfolded.

The score was tied at 36 and at 38 all.

Fairfield Union took a 44-40 lead, but Isaiah Haithcock and Lemaster responded, tying the game at 44-44 with 3:39 to go in the game.

Soon, however, it was 48-44, in favor of the visitors.

Raleigh Haithcock hit a three-point shot with two minutes to play. That turned out to be the final points of the game on this night for the Blue Lions.

Fairfield Union scored the last five points of the game for the 53-47 result.

This was the Blue Lions’ first home game since they hosted and defeated Hillsboro back on Dec. 10.

After Friday’s game at Hillsboro, the Blue Lions will be at home for the final seven games of the season, barring any postponements.

The Blue Lions (7-5 overall, 2-4 in the FAC) are back in action Friday at Hillsboro with the freshman game starting at 4:45 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 5 15 14 13 — 47

FU 11 7 15 20 — 53

WASHINGTON — Reico Colter 3-0-6; John Wall 0 (2)-1-7; Raleigh Haithcock 0 (2)-0-6; Troy Thompson 0-0-0; Micah Brown 1-1-3; Tanner Lemaster 7 (2)-0-20; Isaiah Haithcock 2-1-5. TOTALS — 13 (6)-3-47. Free throw shooting: 3 of 7 for 43 percent. Three-point field goals: Wall, 2; R. Haithcock, 2; Lemaster, 2. Field goal shooting: 19 of 48 for 40 percent. Turnovers: 13.

FAIRFIELD UNION — Brennen Rowles 1 (3)-3-14; Sam Hammack 0-0-0; Isaac Schmelzer 1 (2)-0-8; Ted Harrah 2-1-5; Caleb Redding 4-2-10; Owen Morgan 0-0-0; Caleb Schmelzer 1 (2)-1-9; Ronnie Rowley 3-1-7; Caden Fyffe 0-0-0. TOTALS — 12 (7)-8-53. Free throw shooting: 8 of 15 for 53 percent. Three-point field goals: Rowles, 3; I. Schmelzer, 2; C. Schmelzer, 2. Field goal shooting: 19 of 45 for 42 percent. Turnovers: 11.

Washington Blue Lion junior Tanner Lemaster eyes the basket during a non-conference game against the Fairfield Union Falcons Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 at Washington High School. Lemaster led the game in scoring with 20 points. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/01/web1_Tanner-Lemaster.jpg Washington Blue Lion junior Tanner Lemaster eyes the basket during a non-conference game against the Fairfield Union Falcons Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 at Washington High School. Lemaster led the game in scoring with 20 points. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald