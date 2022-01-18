Blue Lions win j-v, freshman games at McClain

GREENFIELD — The Washington Blue Lions junior-varsity and freshman boys basketball teams played at McClain High School Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.

In the freshman game, Washington won, 38-28.

The Blue Lions led 15-3 at the end of the first quarter.

At the half, Washington held a 23-16 lead.

It was 27-21 after three quarters of play.

Rocky Jones led Washington with 10 points.

Will Miller scored eight points, including hitting two three-point field goals.

Nydrell Wright scored seven points (with one three-point field goal).

Jacob Lindsey scored six points, Gage Merritt had four points and Jakob Hoosier scored two.

For the Tigers, Riley Cummins was the game’s leading scorer with 11 points. He had one three-point field goal.

Owen Sykes scored nine points for McClain, hitting one three-point basket.

Zane Adams scored five points (he had one three) and Alex Perie scored two points.

Washington won the junior-varsity game, 31-27.

McClain led 8-7 at the end of the first quarter.

By the half, McClain held an 18-14 lead.

Washington came back in the third quarter, outscoring the Tigers 9-2 to take a 23-20 lead.

The Blue Lions scored eight points in the fourth quarter to seven for McClain for the 31-27 final.

Coleden May was the game’s leading scorer for Washington with 13 points, including one three-point bucket.

Jacob Lindsey scored seven points, Will Miller had four points, Nydrell Wright hit one three for three points and Rocky Jones and Garrett Rickman both had two points.

For McClain, Andrew Potts led with 10 points.

Trey Badgley and Gavin Warren each scored five points. Warren connected for a three-point basket.

Max Eikenberry scored four points, Josiah Burchett scored two and Drake Stapleton scored one.