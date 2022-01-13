Lady Panthers fall to Jackson, 48-45 in overtime

JACKSON — It was a battle for first place in the Frontier Athletic Conference when the Miami Trace Lady Panthers visited Jackson High School Wednesday to take on the Ironladies.

Jackson was 5-1 in the FAC entering the contest and Miami Trace was in second place at 4-2.

The game ended up going into overtime with Jackson coming away with a 48-45 victory.

The difference in the game was at the free throw line, where the discrepancy was glaring.

Jackson made 16 of 20 free throw attempts for 80 percent.

Miami Trace struggled at the line, making 3 of 16 attempts for 19 percent.

Miami Trace took an 18-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Lady Panthers cooled off and scored just four points in the second quarter to 11 for Jackson to put the score at 24-22, in favor of the Ironladies, at the half.

The score was tied, 29-29 after three quarters and 38-38 at the end of regulation.

Jackson scored 10 points in the overtime to seven for Miami Trace.

Miami Trace (6-10 overall) is at Chillicothe for a Frontier Athletic Conference game Saturday with the j-v beginning at 5:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTER

MT 18 4 7 9 7 — 45

J 13 11 5 9 10 — 48

MIAMI TRACE — Kaelin Pfeifer 2-1-5; Hillary McCoy 2 (2)-0-10; Jessee Stewart 0 (2)-2-8; Libby Aleshire 3-0-6; Mallory Pavey 2-0-4; Sidney Payton 0-0-0; Mallory Lovett 1-0-2; Hillery Jacobs 2 (2)-0-10. TOTALS — 12 (6)-3-45. Free throw shooting: 3 of 16 for 19 percent. Three-point field goals: McCoy, 2; Stewart, 2; Jacobs, 2. Field goal shooting: 18 of 48 for 38 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 6 of 12 for 50 percent. Rebounds: 22 (6 offensive). Turnovers: 13. Assists: 8. Steals: 9.

JACKSON — Rylie Kilgour 0-0-0; Katelyn Webb 0-5-5; Olivia Kennedy 0-0-0; T.J. Carpenter 4 (1)-2-13; Mattie Walburn 5-4-14; Sydney Hughes 1 (1)-0-5; Kenzie Davis 2-7-11. TOTALS — 12 (2)-16-48. Free throw shooting: 16 of 20 for 80 percent. Three-point field goals: Carpenter, Hughes. Field goal shooting: 14 of 37 for 38 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 2 of 9 for 22 percent. Offensive rebounds: 9. Turnovers: 20.