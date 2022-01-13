Fast start carries Blue Lions to win

FRANKFORT — The Washington Blue Lion boys varsity basketball team traveled down US 35 Tuesday, Jan. 11 to visit Adena High School, near the village of Frankfort, to take on the Warriors.

The Blue Lions rolled out to a 19-2 first quarter lead and defeated Adena, 65-43.

Sophomore John Wall led the Blue Lions with 15 points, hitting five of his team’s eight three-point field goals. Wall also had three rebounds, four assists and one steal.

Sophomore Isaiah Haithcock scored 14 (with one three) and junior Tanner Lemaster scored 11 points (with one three).

Senior Reico Colter scored nine points, junior Troy Thompson scored seven and freshman Micah Brown scored six points.

Colter led Washington with 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

Junior Raleigh Haithcock scored two points and had five assists.

Adena junior Davis Kerns led the game with 21 points. He hit five threes.

Senior Clay Wilt scored seven points and sophomore Joedy Ater added six points.

“It was a good team win at Adena,” Washington head coach Shannon Bartruff said. “Our enthusiasm was great for the entire night. We’ve been stressing recently that we need to show our excitement for teammates more while we are playing and we did just that Tuesday night.

“I’m really proud of the effort,” Bartruff said. “We got a chance to get some non starters a lot of reps and they stepped up.”

The final three quarters of the game were much more even, but the 17-point advantage Washington accumulated in the first quarter gave the Blue Lions a comfortable margin.

Washington outscored Adena in each quarter — 14-13 in the second, 16-14 in the third and 16-14 in the fourth.

The Blue Lions (7-3 overall) are at McClain Friday night.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 19 14 16 16 — 65

A 2 13 14 14 — 43

WASHINGTON — Reico Colter 3 (1)-0-9; John Wall 0 (5)-0-15; Brayden May 0-1-1; Raleigh Haithcock 1-0-2; Garrett Rickman 0-0-0; Troy Thompson 3-1-7; Micah Brown 3-0-6; Coleden May 0-0-0; Tanner Lemaster 4 (1)-0-11; Isaiah Haithcock 5 (1)-1-14. TOTALS — 19 (8)-3-65. Free throw shooting: 3 of 4 for 75 percent. Three-point field goals: Wall, 5; Colter, Lemaster, I. Haithcock. Field goal shooting: 27 of 57 for 47 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 8 of 19 for 42 percent. Transition points: 8. Points off turnovers: 13. Second chance points: 14. Points in the paint: 34. Rebounds: 34 (7 offensive). Assists: 20. Steals: 7. Blocked shots: 6. Turnovers: 10. Personal fouls: 8. Charges taken: 0.

ADENA — Cody Rawlings 0-0-0; Clay Wilt 2 (1)-0-7; Andrew Vickers 1-0-2; Garrett Britton 0-2-2; Branam Cheesebrew 1-1-3; Davis Kerns 3 (5)-0-21; Hudson Matthews 0-0-0; Blane Bowdle 0-0-0; Joedy Ater 2-2-6; Bryson Smith 1-0-2. TOTALS — 10 (6)-5-43. Free throw shooting: 5 of 9 for 56 percent. Three-point field goals: Kerns, 5; Wilt. Field goal shooting: 16 of 50 for 32 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 6 of 15 for 40 percent. Transition points: 4. Points off turnovers: 10. Second chance points: 4. Points in the paint: 20. Rebounds: 32 (9 offensive). Assists: 9. Steals: 8. Blocked shots: 3. Turnovers: 14. Personal fouls: 7. Charges taken: 1.

WHS 65, Adena 43