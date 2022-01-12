McClain tops Lady Lions, 46-23

GREENFIELD — The Washington Lady Blue Lions visited McClain High School in Greenfield for a Frontier Athletic Conference game against the Lady Tigers Wednesday night.

McClain came away with a 46-23 victory.

McClain junior Payton Pryor was the game’s leading scorer with 15 points. She was also in double figures in rebounds with 12 for a double-double.

Senior Evelyn Vanzant hit two threes and scored a total of 10 points.

Sophomore Lily Barnes scored eight for McClain (with one three-point field goal) and senior Iva Easter scored seven.

Washington junior Allie Mongold led her team with eight points.

Senior Aaralyne Estep hit both of Washington’s three-point field goals on her way to scoring seven points.

Sophomore Trinity George scored four points, junior Megan Sever and sophomore Alizae Ryan both had two points.

It was a very good start to the game for McClain as the Lady Tigers took a 9-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Washington got on the board with a three-point basket by Estep at the 6:07 mark of the second quarter.

This proved to be the best scoring quarter for Washington, as well as their best defensive effort, outscoring McClain 11-6 to pull to within four points at the half on a buzzer-beating basket by Ryan. It was 15-11 McClain at the break.

McClain showed how prolific they can be in the third quarter, hitting 7 of 14 shots and scoring 20 points, while holding the Lady Lions to seven to increase their lead to 35-18.

The Lady Tigers scored 11 points in the fourth quarter to five for Washington to put the final score at 46-23.

It was McClain’s second game this week and just their second contest since Dec. 22.

“It does seem like we’re a little bit refreshed and we’re not worn out,” McClain head coach Jarrod Haines said. “We got off to a good start tonight. That was a huge key. It kind of went away there in the second quarter.

“They responded to the halftime speech,” Haines said. “They really came out (in the second half) and did a good job.

“Payton was huge for us,” Haines said. “She always has a knack for the ball, but tonight she got off to a good start, offensively. She does a lot of good things for us. One thing I thought she did a really good job of was offensive rebounding, especially in the first half.”

“I thought we came out and had a really good first half,” Washington head coach Samantha Bihl said. “We were really solid defensively in the first half. The girls were playing together, they were communicating. We were making the right reads.

“Then, in the second half, it was just two completely different halves,” Bihl said. “We gave up a lot of points. We didn’t execute on the defensive end.

“We had one of our starters out, so that hurt us,” Bihl said. “I had to play a couple of kids who normally play mostly j-v. It was nice to see them get the experience, but, it just made things harder for our varsity game.”

Washington (now 3-12 overall, 0-7 in the FAC) is off Saturday after a scheduled game at Hillsboro was postponed.

Washington will host Wilmington Tuesday.

McClain improves to 5-7 overall, 3-3 in the FAC. The Lady Tigers have a game at Lynchburg-Clay High School scheduled for Monday.

Elsewhere in the FAC Wednesday, Jackson defeated Miami Trace, 48-45 in overtime.

Jackson solidifies its standing in first place in the conference at 6-1.

Miami Trace is now 4-3 in the FAC.

Chillicothe (3-2) was scheduled to play Hillsboro (3-3) Wednesday, but that game was postponed.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 0 11 7 5 — 23

Mc 9 6 20 11 — 46

WASHINGTON — Aaralyne Estep 0 (2)-1-7; Allie Mongold 3-2-8; Trinity George 0-4-4; Calleigh Wead-Salmi 0-0-0; Aysha Henry 0-0-0; Megan Sever 0-2-2; Alizae Ryan 1-0-2; Addi Shiltz 0-0-0. TOTALS — 4 (2)-9-23. Free throw shooting: 9 of 16 for 56 percent. Three-point field goals: Estep, 2. Field goal shooting: 6 of 39 for 15 percent. Turnovers: 9.

McCLAIN — Evelyn Vanzant 2 (2)-0-10; Lindsey Hutchinson 0-0-0; Payton Pryor 4-7-15; Katie Cook 0-0-0; Iva Easter 3-1-7; Jaden McCoy 1-0-2; Haylee Havens 1-0-2; Kaitlyn Jett 0-0-0; Lily Barnes 2 (1)-1-8; Brenna Wright 0-0-0; Anna Eikenberry 0-0-0; Luca Matesic 0-0-0; Madi Sykes 0-2-2. TOTALS — 13 (3)-11-46. Free throw shooting: 11 of 18 for 61 percent. Three-point field goals: Vanzant, 2; Barnes. Field goal shooting: 16 of 46 for 35 percent. Turnovers: 9.

McClain wins j-v game against Washington

In the junior-varsity game Wednesday, McClain beat Washington, 13-8. The game was played for only two quarters.

Brenna Wright of McClain was the game’s leading scorer with six points.

Lindsey Hutchinson scored four points, Luca Matesic scored two and Katie Cook had one.

For Washington, Jada Ryan scored four points and Kaithlyn Maquiling and Trinity George both scored two points.

Washington sophomore Calliegh Wead-Salmi (right) puts up a shot during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at McClain High School Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Defending for McClain is freshman Anna Eikenberry. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/01/web1_Calliegh-Wead-Salmi-at-McClain-Jan-12-2022.jpg Washington sophomore Calliegh Wead-Salmi (right) puts up a shot during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at McClain High School Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Defending for McClain is freshman Anna Eikenberry.