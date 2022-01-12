Wilmington wins j-v game vs Panthers

The Miami Trace High School junior-varsity boys basketball team hosted the Hurricane from Wilmington High School Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Wilmington won the game, 39-29.

Brady Armstrong was the game’s leading scorer for Miami Trace with 13 points. He connected for two three-point field goals and went 7 of 8 from the free throw line.

Trey Robinette scored six points, Skye Salyers had four points, Ben Mathews had one three-point basket for three points, Zach Warnock scored two points and Pierce McCarty scored one.

Bryson Platt led Wilmington with 12 points, including two threes.

José Morales scored six points, while Zane Smith and Luke Achtermann each scored five points (both hitting one three).

Wilmington led 4-2 at the end of the first quarter and 20-12 at halftime.

After three quarters, Wilmington was in front, 30-21.

Miami Trace plays at Jackson Friday night.