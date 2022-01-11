Panthers beat Hurricane, 52-37

The Miami Trace Panthers hosted the Wilmington Hurricane for a non-conference boys varsity basketball game Tuesday night.

After a close first half, Miami Trace was able to put some daylight between themselves and the Hurricane in posting a 52-37 victory.

The win was the fourth in a row for Miami Trace. The Panthers improve to 5-9 overall.

Wilmington falls to 6-5 on the season.

Junior Andrew Guthrie turned in another double-double, with 10 rebounds and 18 points to top all scorers. He also blocked three Wilmington shots.

Sophomore Eli Fliehman scored 13 points, hitting two three-point field goals.

Sophomore Bryson Osborne scored eight points, hitting one three.

Sophomore Garrett Guess scored five points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Panthers.

Sophomore Austin Boedeker scored three points and led the Panthers with five assists.

Senior Collin Barker led the Hurricane with 15 points, including one three-point field goal.

Miami Trace scored 26 points from two-point baskets to 24 for Wilmington.

Both teams made four three-point field goals for 12 points.

The difference came, at least in part, at the free throw line, where the Panthers made 14 of 25 throws for 56 percent to 1 of 2 for Wilmington for 50 percent.

“Tonight was fun to see, because there weren’t as many peaks and valleys as there have been,” Miami Trace head coach Ben Ackley said. “We made a little adjustment at halftime. We didn’t think that their guard out front was looking at the basket much.

“They were doing a good job of attacking our zone and we were getting overextended at times,” Ackley said. “Our No. 1 key on defense is to keep the ball out of the middle. That was very concerning to us. So, we didn’t guard the point guard, we put Drew on him and matched everyone else up. Our coaches came up with that at halftime and that was a great adjustment.

“It allowed us to switch our defense for a while and keep them off balance,” Ackley said.

“I thought our bench was huge tonight,” Ackley said. “That’s the best Hayden Hunter has played all year. He had huge minutes for us. I thought he had two amazing passes at big moments in the game where he saw the floor like a senior should.”

There were five lead changes in the first quarter.

After eight minutes of action, Miami Trace led, 10-7.

Both teams had their best offensive output of the game in the second quarter.

Wilmington scored 17 points to 16 for Miami Trace.

At the halftime break, it was Miami Trace in front, 26-24.

The Hurricane took a brief 30-28 lead with 4:16 to play in the third quarter.

The Panthers went on a 10-2 run to close out the third quarter with a 40-30 advantage.

Miami Trace was in front from between nine points to 13 points in the fourth quarter before closing out the game with a 52-37 victory.

Miami Trace plays at Jackson Friday night.

Blue Lions beat Adena

Near Frankfort Tuesday night, the Washington Blue Lions took on the Warriors in a non-conference game.

Washington won the game, 65-43. The win, the fourth in a row for Washington, lifts the Blue Lions to 7-3 on the season.

Sophomore John Wall led the Blue Lions with 15 points. He hit five three-point field goals.

Sophomore Isaiah Haithcock scored 14 points and junior Tanner Lemaster scored 11.

Senior Reico Colter had nine points for Washington. Haithcock, Lemaster and Colter each hit one three-point shot for Washington.

David Kerns led the Warriors with 21 points.

Washington plays at McClain Friday night.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 10 16 14 12 — 52

W 7 17 6 7 — 37

MIAMI TRACE — Hayden Hunter 1 (1)-0-5; Eli Fliehman 3 (2)-1-13; Garrett Guess 2-1-5; Bryson Osborne 1 (1)-3-8; Austin Boedeker 0-3-3; Bryson Sheets 0-0-0; Andrew Guthrie 6-6-18. TOTALS — 13 (4)-14-52. Free throw shooting: 14 of 25 for 56 percent. Three-point field goals: Fliehman, 2; Hunter, Osborne. Field goal shooting: 17 of 42 for 40 percent. Three-point field goals: 4 of 13 for 31 percent. Rebounds: 31 (6 offensive). Turnovers: 13. Assists: 13. Steals: 4. Blocked shots: 3. Fouls: 10.

WILMINGTON — Luke Blessing 1 (1)-0-5; Avery Warix 0-0-0; Mike Brown 1-0-2; Kellen Baltazar 0 (2)-1-7; Tanner Killen 1-0-2; Logan Camp 0-0-0; Cole Bernhardt 0-0-0; Collin Barker 6 (1)-0-15; Shane Griffith 3-0-6; Alec Lazic 0-0-0. TOTALS — 12 (4)-1-37. Free throw shooting: 1 of 2 for 50 percent. Three-point field goals: Baltazar, 2; Blessing, Barker. Field goal shooting: 16 of 58 for 28 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 4 of 25 for 16 percent. Turnovers: 12. Offensive rebounds: 10.

Wilmington wins j-v game with Miami Trace

In the junior-varsity game Tuesday, Wilmington defeated Miami Trace, 39-29.

Bryson Platt led Wilmington with 12 points. He connected on two three-point field goals.

Brady Armstrong led the game for Miami Trace with 13 points. He had two three-point buckets.

Miami Trace senior Hayden Hunter takes the ball to the basket, guarded by Wilmington senior Avery Warix (4) during a non-conference game at Miami Trace High School Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/01/web1_IMG_9283.jpg Miami Trace senior Hayden Hunter takes the ball to the basket, guarded by Wilmington senior Avery Warix (4) during a non-conference game at Miami Trace High School Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

