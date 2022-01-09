Hot-shooting Blue Lions beat Jackson, 62-53

JACKSON — The Washington Blue Lions traveled to Jackson and won a Frontier Athletic Conference contest, 62-53.

Both teams had four players in double figures, led by Washington’s Reico Colter with 25.

Also for the Blue Lions, Tanner Lemaster and Isaiah Haithcock each had 12 points and John Wall scored 11.

Raleigh Haithcock scored two for Washington.

Boston Campbell led Jackson with 14 points. Jacob Waters scored 12, Tristan Prater scored 11 and Nate Woodard scored 10.

“I’m very proud of the effort on the road at Jackson,” Washington head coach Shannon Bartruff said.

Bartruff was told that it was the Ironmen’s first home loss in three years.

The Blue Lion defense limited Jackson to just six points in the second quarter and only eight in the third quarter, while their offense scored 14 and 16 points, respectively.

Washington shot a robust 58 percent from the field, making 23 of 40 shot attempts.

Bartruff noted senior Colter’s efficency from the field, making 10 of 15 shots for 67 percent.

Sophomore John Wall scored 11 points and was on target, missing only one of his shot attempts, Bartruff said.

“He played a nice game, defensively, hounding the ball,” Bartruff said.

“Tanner was the closer again in the fourth, hitting some key shots,” Bartruff said of the 6-6 junior Lemaster, who also blocked two shots.

Bartruff spoke about his team’s balance, both on the inside and on the perimeter.

”Teams that try to pack it in on Tanner give our guards space and if they try to pressure our guards, they give Tanner space,” Bartruff said. “It’s tough to take both away.”

Washington (6-3 overall) is at Adena Tuesday and at McClain on Friday.

Taking a look at the updated FAC standings, McClain is in first place at 4-1 and Chillicothe is second at 3-2. Those teams were scheduled to play Friday, Jan. 7 but did not.

Hillsboro is now 3-3 in the FAC with Washington and Jackson tied at 2-3 and the Panthers now 2-4.

Jackson is now 5-5 overall after a 63-62 loss to Vinton County Saturday night.

The Ironmen host Alexander Tuesday and Miami Trace Friday.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 12 14 16 20 — 62

J 15 6 8 22 — 53

WASHINGTON — Reico Colter 8 (2)-3-25; John Wall 0 (2)-5-11; Brayden May 0-0-0; Raleigh Haithcock 1-0-2; Micah Parks 0-0-0; Tanner Lemaster 3 (1)-3-12; Isaiah Haithcock 6-0-12. TOTALS — 18 (5)-11-62. Free throw shooting: 11 of 17 for 65 percent. Field goal shooting: 23 of 40 for 58 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 5 of 8 for 63 percent. Transition points: 19. Points off turnovers: 15. Second chance points: 8. Turnovers: 17. Rebounds: 22 (5 offensive). Assists: 9. Steals: 12. Blocked shots: 3.

JACKSON — Jacob Waters 6-0-12; Boston Campbell 4 (1)-3-14; Nate Woodard 1 (1)-5-10; Holden Blankenship 0-0-0; Evan Jarvis 1 (1)-1-6; Tristan Prater 4 (1)-0-11; Trent Evans 0-0-0. TOTALS — 16 (4)-9-53. Free throw shooting: 9 of 15 for 60 percent. Three-point field goals: Campbell, Woodard, Jarvis, Prater. Field goal shooting: 20 of 49 for 41 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 4 of 18 for 22 percent. Transition points: 12. Points off turnovers: 14. Second chance points: 9.

Washington Blue Lion junior Tanner Lemaster (23) vies for the opening tip against Nate Woodard of Jackson (3) during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Jackson High School Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Also pictured for Washington is junior Raliegh Haithcock and sophomore Isaiah Haithcock (30) and for Jackson Jacob Waters (1). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/01/web1_Tanner-Lemaster-at-Jackson-Jan-7-2022.jpg Washington Blue Lion junior Tanner Lemaster (23) vies for the opening tip against Nate Woodard of Jackson (3) during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Jackson High School Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Also pictured for Washington is junior Raliegh Haithcock and sophomore Isaiah Haithcock (30) and for Jackson Jacob Waters (1). Photo by Christy Wall