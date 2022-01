Seniors honored at swim meet

The Washington Blue Lions took on the Miami Trace Panthers in a swim meet Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.

The Washington girls won the meet with 454 points. Miami Trace recorded 296 points and Adena scored 47.

In the boys’ meet, Miami Trace won with 279 points to 227 for Washington and 74 for Adena.

Seniors Keely McBride, Emily Moser, Courtney Arnold and Abbie Brandt of Miami Trace High School and Ryan Elrich, Haley Brenner, Allison Clay, Chloe Lovett and Ben Harper of Washington High School were recognized at the meet.

Washington and Miami Trace girls results

200-yard medley relay

Washington, 1st, 2:19.96 (Jordan McCane, Audrey Lotz, Adeline Newsome, Haley Brenner); Miami Trace, 2nd, 2:29.32 (Keely McBride, Brianna Thompson, Madison Picklesimer, Courtney Arnold); Washington, 3rd, 2:35.15 (Natalie Truex, Chelsey Dawson, Alison Lotz, Chloe Lovett); Miami Trace, 4th, 3:09.09 (Abbie Brandt, Alexandra Fitzgerald, Emily Moser, Mackenzie Long

200-yard freestyle

Brianna Thompson, MT, 1st, 2:37.46; Abbie Brandt, MT, 2nd, 2:44.97; Allison Clay, W, 3rd, 2:45.64; Chloe Lovett, W, 4th, 2:54.69

200-yard individual medley

Alison Lotz, W, 1st, 3:00.43; Madison Picklesimer, MT, 2nd, 3:18.21

50-yard freestyle

Haley Brenner, W, 1st, 30.72; Jordan McCane, W, 2nd, 31.18; Courtney Arnold, MT, 4th, 32.31

100-yard butterfly

Adeline Newsome, W, 1st, 1:19.75; Madison Picklesimer, MT, 2nd, 1:30.32

100-yard freestyle

Natalie Truex, W, 1st, 1:09.40; Keely McBride, MT, 2nd, 1:14.49; Chelsey Dawson, W, 3rd, 1;17.65

500-yard freestyle

Audrey Lotz, W, 1st, 6:23.07; Natalie Truex, W, 2nd, 6:57.45; Abbie Brandt, Mt, 3rd, 7:25.17; Emily Moser, MT, 4th, 7:56.68

200-yard freestyle relay

Washington, 1st, 2:08.02 (Audrey Lotz, Adeline Newsome, Jordan McCane, Haley Brenner); Miami Trace, 2nd, 2:12.18 (Courtney Arnold, Keely McBride, Emily Moser, Brianna Thompson); Washington, 3rd, 2:13.20 (Allison Clay, Alison Lotz, Chelsey Dawson, Chloe Lovett)

100-yard backstroke

Trinity Smith, W, 1st, 1:53.77

100-yard breaststroke

Alison Lotz, W, 1st, 1:35.39; Trinity Smith, W, 2nd, 1:43.92

400-yard freestyle relay

Washington, 1st, 4:46.59 (Adeline Newsome, Natalie Truex, Jordan McCane, Audrey Lotz); Miami Trace, 2nd, 5:03.76 (Brianna Thompson, Keely McBride, Emily Moser, Courtney Arnold); Washington, 3rd, 5:18.98 (Allison Clay, Chelsey Dawson, Chloe Lovett, Haley Brenner); Miami Trace, 4th, 6:39.02 (Madison Picklesimer, Mackenzie Long, Alexandra Fitzgerald, Abbie Brandt)

50-yard freestyle (junior-varsity)

Alexandra Fitzgerald, MT, 1st, 42.43

Miami Trace and Washington boys results

200-yard medley relay

Washington, 1st, 2:17.98 (Ryan Elrich, Isaiah Wightman, Benaiah Harper, Blake Walker); Miami Trace, 2nd, 2:28.19 (Max Trimble, Christian Rossiter, Caleb Bowers, Kaiden Howard)

200-yard freestyle

Christian Rossiter, MT, 1st, 2:20.65; Isaiah Wightman, W, 3rd, 3:12.54

200-yard individual medley

Benaiah Harper, W, 2nd, 2:43.26; Caleb Bowers, MT, 3rd, 3:00.32

50-yard freestyle

Blake Walker, W, 1st, 28.84; Kaiden Howard, MT, 3rd, 35.82; Justin Everhart, MT, 4th, 37.68

100-yard butterfly

Caleb Bowers, Mt, 1st, 1:36.35; Toby Lovett, W, 2nd, 1:44.38

100-yard freestyle

Ryan Elrich, W, 1st, 59.37; Kaiden Howard, MT, 2nd, 1:24.38

500-yard freestyle

Max Trimble, MT, 1st, 6:21.38; Toby Lovett, W, 2nd, 9:08.73

200-yard freestyle relay

Washington, 1st, 2:01.02 (Benaiah Harper, Isaiah Wightman, Blake Walker, Ryan Elrich); Miami Trace, 2nd, 2:03.19 (Max Trimble, Kaiden Howard, Caleb Bowers, Christian Rossiter)

100-yard backstroke

Neo Lehr, MT, 2nd, 1:39.22; Justin Everhart, MT, 3rd, 1:44.09

100-yard breaststroke

Neo Lehr, MT, 1st, 1:56.06

400-yard freestyle relay

Washington, 1st, 4:35.38 (Ryan Elrich, Blake Walker, Isaiah Wightman, Benaiah Harper); Miami Trace, 2nd, 5:03.64 (Max Trimble, Justin Everhart, Neo Lehr, Christian Rossiter)

Washington High School swimming seniors (l-r); Ryan Elrich, Haley Brenner, Allison Clay, Chloe Lovett and Ben Harper. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/01/web1_Blue-Lion-swim-seniors-Dec-2021.jpg Washington High School swimming seniors (l-r); Ryan Elrich, Haley Brenner, Allison Clay, Chloe Lovett and Ben Harper. Courtesy photos Miami Trace High School swimming seniors (l-r); Keely McBride, Emily Moser, Courtney Arnold and Abbie Brandt. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/01/web1_MT-swim-seniors-Dec-2021.jpg Miami Trace High School swimming seniors (l-r); Keely McBride, Emily Moser, Courtney Arnold and Abbie Brandt. Courtesy photos