Panthers dominate Hillsboro, 72-6

On a snowy and very cold Thursday, Jan. 6, the Miami Trace Panthers wrestling team hosted the team from Hillsboro High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference match.

Miami Trace dominated the event, winning 72-6.

The only team points scored by Hillsboro came on a forfeit by Miami Trace at 113 pounds.

Miami Trace had three forfeit wins when Hillsboro had no one to send to the mat against Kylan Knapp at 175 pounds, Bryce Bennett at 215 pounds and Brady Sheets at heavyweight.

At 106 pounds, Lyric Dickerson pinned Corbin Winkle in 3:21.

At 120 pounds, Corbin Melvin pinned Kylan Brown in :58.

At 126 pounds, Garrett Carson pinned Quinton Smart in :51.

Riston LeBeau beat Ryan Burns 3-1 at 132 pounds.

At 138 pounds, J.J. Houser pinned Michael Kaufman in 5:22.

Weston Melvin pinned Lane Wilson in :55 at 144 pounds.

At 150 pounds, Asher LeBeau pinned Isiah Nussbaum in :29.

At 157 pounds, Ethynn Munro pinned Cameron Roberts in 4:23.

Walker Gilispie pinned Rayden Sturill in 4:42 at 165 pounds.

The action ended at 190 pounds when Miami Trace’s Jayden LeBeau tangled with Gary Reno.

It was 2-0 Reno at the end of the first period.

Two take-downs for LeBeau and two escapes from Reno set the score at 4-4 after two periods.

In the third period, both wrestlers scored three points. LeBeau had one escape and one reversal and Reno had one take-down and one escape.

In the overtime period, LeBeau had a take-down for two points for the 6-4 decision.

Miami Trace is scheduled to compete in another FAC match next Thursday at Jackson High School.

Also on Thursday, the Miami Trace junior high wrestling team beat Hillsboro, 36-21.

Miami Trace’s Riston LeBeau wrestles Ryan Burns of Hillsboro High School in a 132-pound match at Miami Trace High School Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/01/web1_Riston-LeBeau-vs-Hillsboro-Jan-6-2022.jpg Miami Trace’s Riston LeBeau wrestles Ryan Burns of Hillsboro High School in a 132-pound match at Miami Trace High School Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.