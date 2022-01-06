MT j-v boys beat Circleville

The Miami Trace High School junior-varsity boys basketball team hosted the Tigers from Circleville Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

The Panthers won the game, 30-29.

Shay Salyers was the game’s leading scorer for Miami Trace with 16 points.

Zach Warnock and Trey Robinette both scored four points, Skye Salyers hit one three-point basket for three points, Gaige Stuckey scored two points and Ben Mathews scored one.

West Nolan led Circleville with 13 points.

Miami Trace led 6-4 at the end of the first quarter and 15-11 at the half.

After three quarters, Miami Trace was in front, 21-16.

Miami Trace is scheduled to host Hillsboro Friday with the freshman game at 4:45 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 6 9 6 9 — 30

C 4 7 5 13 — 29