Panthers hold off Tigers, 56-53

The Miami Trace Panthers varsity boys basketball team hit the hardwood for the first time in 2022, taking on the Tigers of Circleville High School for a non-conference game Tuesday at Miami Trace.

The Panthers withstood a barrage of 11 made three-point shots by the Tigers and emerged with a 56-53 victory. The win is the second in a row for the Panthers after they defeated Adena in the consolation game of the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament on Thursday.

Junior Andrew Guthrie was the game’s leading scorer for Miami Trace with 24 points.

Sophomore Austin Boedeker hit three threes on his way to scoring 12 points for Miami Trace.

Senior Hayden Hunter and sophomore Eli Fliehman each scored seven points (Hunter with one three and Fliehman with two) and junior Bryson Sheets scored six points.

Senior Trevor Coleman led the Tigers with 17 points. He hit five of his team’s 11 threes.

Junior Ian Warden reached double figures with 11 points, while senior Drew Moats and junior Parker Kidwell each scored eight points.

Miami Trace began the game with six unanswered points.

The Panthers led 8-3 and maintained the lead through the first quarter, in which they led, 16-15.

There were seven lead changes in the second quarter as the Panthers (unofficially) hit 7 of 12 shots from the field to 7 of 9 for Circleville.

The Tigers held a 32-31 halftime lead.

Miami Trace led by as many as five points in a close third quarter that saw an additional four lead changes.

After three complete quarters of action, the Tigers held a 43-42 lead.

The Panthers took a 47-43 lead with a three from Fliehman and a bucket from Guthrie to begin the fourth quarter.

Circleville tied the game, 48-48 with 4:20 to play.

Guthrie hit back-to-back baskets to make it 52-48, Panthers with 1:54 remaining.

After another three by the Tigers, Guthrie had a rebound and stick-back to set the score at 54-51 with 1:13 left in the contest.

It was 54-53 with 44 seconds remaining.

Miami Trace turned the ball over, but Circleville missed its next shot attempt.

The Tigers fouled, sending Guthrie to the line where he made both throws to give the Panthers a 56-53 lead.

With fouls to give, Miami Trace committed its fifth team foul of the half, giving the Tigers the ball out of bounds with 5.6 seconds to play.

The Tigers took a three-point shot which was no good, giving the Panthers the 56-53 victory.

“I don’t know in all my years of coaching if I’ve been more exhausted after a 32-minute game in my life, mentally, because I felt like everything we threw at them didn’t work,” Miami Trace head coach Ben Ackley said. “We scouted them last week and we knew they could really shoot it. We knew their guard play was solid.

“We ran and jumped a little bit tonight, trying to get them off their spot,” Ackley said. “That didn’t work. We tried different zones. (Trevor Coleman) came out and didn’t miss. We ran a box-and-one on him.

“They couldn’t guard us and keep us off the glass,” Ackley said. “We couldn’t guard them. We don’t normally want the score to be this high, but tonight it luckily worked. They got a wide-open three (at the end) and we’re just glad it didn’t go in.”

The Panthers (3-9 overall, 1-4 in the Frontier Athletic Conference) return to conference play Friday with a triple header against Hillsboro at Miami Trace High School Friday beginning at 4:45 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 16 15 11 14 — 56

C 14 18 11 10 — 53

MIAMI TRACE — Shay Salyers 0-0-0; Hayden Hunter 2 (1)-0-7; Eli Fliehman 0 (2)-1-7; Garrett Guess 0-0-0; Bryson Osborne 0-0-0; Austin Boedeker 1 (3)-1-12; Bryson Sheets 3-0-6; Andrew Guthrie 10-4-24. TOTALS — 16 (6)-6-56. Free throw shooting: 6 of 8 for 67 percent. Three-point field goals: Boedeker, 3; Fliehman, 2; Hunter. Field goal shooting: 22 of 45 for 49 percent. Turnovers: 5.

CIRCLEVILLE — Drew Moats 1 (2)-0-8; Matt Bradley 0-0-0; Trevor Coleman 0 (5)-2-17; Winston Jones 0 (1)-0-3; Parker Kidwell 4-0-8; Preston Hulse 0-0-0; Ian Warden 4 (1)-0-11; Craig Fleck 0 (2)-0-6. TOTALS — 9 (11)-2-53. Free throw shooting: 2 of 2. Three-point field goals: Coleman, 5; Moats, 2; Fleck, 2; Jones, Warden. Field goal shooting: 20 of 34 for 59 percent. Turnovers: 7.

MT j-v team beats Tigers

In Tuesday’s j-v game, Miami Trace defeated Circleville, 30-29.

Shay Salyers was the game’s leading scorer for Miami Trace with 16 points.

Trey Robinette and Zach Warnock each scored four points for the Panthers, Skye Salyers hit one three for three points, Gaige Stuckey scored two and Ben Mathews had one point.

West Nolan led the Tigers with 13 points. Slater Search scored seven points and Drew Thornsley scored five.

Miami Trace junior Bryson Sheets (left) sets for a shot while guarded by Circleville senior Craig Fleck during a non-conference game at Miami Trace High School Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/01/web1_Bryson-Sheets-vs-Circleville-1-4-2022.jpg Miami Trace junior Bryson Sheets (left) sets for a shot while guarded by Circleville senior Craig Fleck during a non-conference game at Miami Trace High School Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald