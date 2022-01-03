Greeneview wins McDonald’s title

The McDonald’s Holiday Basketball Tournament helped to ring out the old year on Thursday, Dec. 30 at Miami Trace High School.

As reported previously, the Miami Trace Panthers played in the consolation game against Adena Thursday and won in overtime, 49-39.

In the championship game, it was the Greeneview Rams taking on the London Red Raiders.

The Rams, 66-54, despite London hitting 10 three-point field goals.

Greeneview improves to 8-2 with the win, with London now standing at 3-5.

Junior Ethen Caudill of Greeneview was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

He led his team with 17 points after scoring 16 in the first round against the Panthers.

Junior Ben Myers was the Rams’ other all-tournament selection. He scored 16 points against London, including two three-point field goals.

For the Red Raiders, junior Brady Carter scored 16 points, hitting four threes, and junior Kobi Payne scoring 15 (with three threes). Carter was named to the all-tournament team.

Sophomore Zach Jones was also named to the all-tournament team for London. He scored six points against Greeneview and 11 in the Red Raiders’ win over Adena.

Greeneview led 18-14 at the end of the first quarter.

London scored five points in the second quarter and trailed the Rams, 30-19.

Greeneview added three points to its lead in the third quarter, giving only two of those back in the fourth for the 66-54 final.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

G 18 12 20 16 — 66

L 14 5 17 18 — 54

GREENEVIEW — Jordan Erisman 2 (1)-0-7; Chase Allen 0 (1)-0-3; Carter Williams 4-2-10; Miles Whitt 3-2-8; Ronnie McKinney 1 (1)-0-5; Ben Myers 5 (2)-0-16; Ethen Caudill 6 (1)-2-17. TOTALS — 21 (6)-6-66. Free throw shooting: 6 of 7 for 86 percent. Three-point field goals: Myers, 2; Erisman, Allen, McKinney, Caudill.

LONDON — Jonathan Schooley 0-0-0; Landon Smith 1 (1)-0-5; Dylan Combs 0-0-0; Richard Dodson 1 (2)-2-10; Zach Jones 3-0-6; Isaiah Jones 1-0-2; Brady Carter 2 (4)-0-16; Kobi Payne 3 (3)-0-15. TOTALS — 11 (10)-2-54. Free throw shooting: 2 of 4 for 50 percent. Three-point field goals: Carter, 4; Payne, 3; Dodson, 2; Smith.

The Greeneview Rams on the court at Miami Trace High School after a 66-54 win over London to claim the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament title Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/01/web1_Greeneview-Rams-win-McDonalds-tournament-Dec-30-2021.jpg The Greeneview Rams on the court at Miami Trace High School after a 66-54 win over London to claim the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament title Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos McDONALD’S ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM — These players were named to the all-tournament team following the conclusion of the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament at Miami Trace High School Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. (l-r); Ethen Caudill, tournament MVP and Ben Myers of Greeneview; Cody Rawlings, Adena; Brady Carter, London; Andrew Guthrie, Miami Trace and Zach Jones, London. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/01/web1_McDonalds-boys-all-tournament-team-Dec-30-2021.jpg McDONALD’S ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM — These players were named to the all-tournament team following the conclusion of the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament at Miami Trace High School Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. (l-r); Ethen Caudill, tournament MVP and Ben Myers of Greeneview; Cody Rawlings, Adena; Brady Carter, London; Andrew Guthrie, Miami Trace and Zach Jones, London. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos