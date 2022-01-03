Blue Lions defeat Pioneers, 53-45

WAVERLY — The Washington Blue Lion varsity boys basketball team played the Jonathan Alder Pioneers at Waverly High School Thursday, Dec. 30.

The Blue Lions won the game, 53-45.

Senior Reico Colter led the Blue Lions with 24 points. He also had three rebounds, three assists and four steals. He hit two three-point field goals.

Junior Tanner Lemaster scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds. He had one three-point basket.

Sophomore Isaiah Haithcock scored 12 points and led the Blue Lions with seven rebounds. He connected on two three-point field goals to go along with two assists and two assists.

“This was a great win for our guys,” Washington head coach Shannon Bartruff said. “Jonathan Alder was 6-1 coming in, only giving up (an average) of 23 points per game. Their only loss was to Division I Hilliard Davidson (8-2).

Davidson beat Alder 36-33 on a buzzer-beater, Bartruff explained. Jonathan Alder returned several players from last year’s team that advanced to the Regional finals.

“Our guys played extremely hard, especially on the defensive end,” Bartruff said. “We executed offensively and defensively in the last five minutes and that was the key to the win.”

Reico Colter was named the team’s MVP for that game.

On Wednesday, Dec. 29, Colter and Tanner Lemaster were named Co-MVP’s at Circleville.

Washington, now 5-3 overall, will play at Fairfield High School (near Leesburg) Wednesday.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 13 14 7 19 — 53

JA 8 15 14 8 — 45

WASHINGTON — Reico Colter 8 (2)-2-24; John Wall 0-2-2; Raleigh Haithcock 0-1-1; Micah Brown 0-0-0; Tanner Lemaster 5 (1)-1-14; Isaiah Haithcock 2 (2)-2-12. TOTALS — 15 (5)-8-53. Free throw shooting: 8 of 11 for 73 percent. Three-point field goals: Colter, 2; I. Haithcock, 2; Lemaster. Field goal shooting: 20 of 36 for 56 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 5 of 9 for 56 percent. Rebounds: 21 (4 offensive). Assists: 9. Steals: 8. Blocked shots: 0. Turnovers: 15. Fouls: 10. Points in the paint: 26. Second chance points: 6. Points off turnovers: 22.

Former Washington High School basketball coach Gary Shaffer, left, (currently the head coach of the Fayette Christian School boys team) and his wife, Jean, present former Blue Lion stand-out Travis Robertson, now head coach of the Waverly Tigers, with a plaque for his 200th coaching victory Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at Waverly High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/01/web1_IMG_0376.jpg Former Washington High School basketball coach Gary Shaffer, left, (currently the head coach of the Fayette Christian School boys team) and his wife, Jean, present former Blue Lion stand-out Travis Robertson, now head coach of the Waverly Tigers, with a plaque for his 200th coaching victory Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at Waverly High School. Photo by Christy Wall