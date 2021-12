WAVERLY — The Washington Blue Lion varsity basketball team closed out 2021 on a up note with a 53-45 win over Jonathan Alder at Waverly High School Thursday night.

Washington was led by senior Reico Colter with 24 points.

Junior Tanner Lemaster scored 14, sophomore Isaiah Haithcock had 12 points, sophomore John Wall scored two and junior Raleigh Haithcock scored one.

Washington improves to 5-3 overall. The Blue Lions will resume play on Tues., Jan. 4 at Fairfield High School near Leesburg.